dog
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods that Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
- lifestyle
Pet Food Banks Can Help If You’re Struggling to Feed Your Pet
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
- health
Pain Management for Canine Arthritis
Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon
- lifestyle
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
- health
Do Small Dogs Have Bigger Dental Issues?
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Pancreatitis in Dogs
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
- nutrition
What to Know When Your Vet Says Your Dog is Overweight
Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do
- lifestyle
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
- lifestyle
Dogs Make Great Exercise Partners
Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- behaviour
How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
- health
How to Spot if Your Dog Has Ingested Cannabis as RSPCA Issues Warning
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
- lifestyle
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- behaviour
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
- lifestyle
These Dogs Wait The Longest In Rescue Centres To Be Adopted
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
- behaviour
How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs
Tips for comforting your pup during a storm
- health
Immunotherapy Could Be the Solution For Your Dog’s Allergies
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
- lifestyle
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- behaviour
Can You Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box?
Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
- behaviour
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
- health
Is Your Usually Upbeat & Silly Dog... Depressed?
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
- behaviour
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
- grooming
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- behaviour
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
- health
10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
- behaviour
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- lifestyle
The Pet Abduction Bill Is One Step Closer to Becoming Law
Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bring Me Toys?
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
- nutrition
8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
- lifestyle
We Make £60k – Here’s How Much We Spend On Our (Extremely Adorable) Puppy in a Month
Yes, our dog’s favourite chew is a bar made out of the milk from Himalayan oxen that costs four times the price of a Mars bar
- behaviour
Three Myths About Playing With Your Dog
Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game
- health
Does My Pet Have Hayfever?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
- behaviour
Your Dog Can Read Your Mind, Kind Of
Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking
- lifestyle
10 Best Dogs for Life by the Sea
Is your dog’s job ‘just beach’?
- shopping
Selena Gomez’s Makeup Brand, Rare Beauty, Just Launched Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw it in a Film
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
- behaviour
Breed Does Not Equal Behaviour
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- lifestyle
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
- lifestyle
Can You Identify Dog Breeds Visually?
The truth is breed labels are often wrong
- behaviour
Why Breed Standards Don’t Work
Breeders, judges and historians talk about breed standards – learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- lifestyle
Does My Pet Need a Passport?
Don’t start packing those treats just yet...
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing Pet Insurance
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
- lifestyle
Is It More Ethical to Adopt a Dog From Overseas Or From the UK?
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
- health
Pet Blood Donation: How Your Dog or Cat Can Become a Lifesaving Hero
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
- lifestyle
10 Breeds of Dogs For City Living
Because taking a St Bernard on the tube is do-able, it's not the most practical
- lifestyle
How To Be a Great Dog Parent In a Tiny Living Space (From People Who Know)
Whether you live in a small flat, a van or a boat, these pooch and human partnerships prove you can thrive in a small space with your dog
- shopping
The Maxbone x Bridgerton Dog Collection is Here
With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball
- lifestyle
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real – Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super-common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy
- behaviour
There Is More Than One ‘Right’ Way to Socialise Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating
- health
5 Ways To Keep Your Pup Safe This Spring
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
- behaviour
Do Dogs Think About the Past?
Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday
- lifestyle
Does Your Dog Hate When You and Your Partner Fight?
Here are the signs they’re trying to get you to stop
- behaviour
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Paws Smell Like Corn Chips?
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it