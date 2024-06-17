Dalmatians have long been iconic, thanks to their unique coat of spots and starring role in various film adaptations (and the subject of a certain Cruella’s fascination). But these charming canines might be more than just show-stoppers; scientists are now discovering that Dalmatians could play a crucial role in the early detection of diseases in both dogs and humans.

Researchers at the University of Bath opens in a new tab , Lancaster University and the Kennel Club are investigating the link between Dalmatians’ distinctive spots and potential genetic markers of diseases. It turns out that the genetic mutations responsible for their spots might also be linked to certain health conditions, making them a perfect candidate for genetic studies.

“The impact of human selective breeding has resulted in some striking pigmentation in domestic animals,” says Dr Richard Mort from Lancaster University, who leads the study. “Dalmatians, with their characteristic spotting patterns, have long fascinated breeders, geneticists and developmental biologists.”

The £498,000 research project funded by the Leverhulme Trust – a grant-making scheme for scholarships and research fellowships – could revolutionise our understanding of not only dog genetics, but also human diseases. “Studying Dalmatians has the potential to enhance our understanding of human genetics, too – both our evolution and our susceptibility to diseases,” says Dr Kit Yates, a mathematician from the University of Bath.

Dr Yates will develop a comprehensive mathematical model of mammalian pigmentation. “This model will serve not only as a framework to explore the full gamut of pigmentation patterns in nature but also as a paradigm for wider efforts to generate digital organ systems and eventually whole organisms,” he added.

The research will delve into the behaviour of melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells responsible for the unique black patches in a predominantly white coat. Despite advances in genetic understanding, the actual formation of these patterns remains a mystery. The study aims to fill that gap.

“While recent advances have identified the probable genetic loci (the location of a gene on a chromosome) associated with Dalmatian spots, the underlying molecular and developmental mechanisms that generate these patterns are still poorly understood,” says Dr Barbara Shih, a bioinformatician at Lancaster University.

This study, dubbed Spot the Difference: The Cellular and Clonal Basis of Dalmatian and Mouse Spots, will not only focus on Dalmatians but also includes mouse models to draw broader conclusions about mammalian development and represents a significant step forwards in genetic research. By uncovering the genetic basis of the breed’s distinctive spots, scientists are opening up new possibilities for various diseases, leading to earlier diagnosis and better treatment options.

So the next time you see a Dalmatian, remember that those spots aren’t just for show; they could be the key to unlocking new ways to detect and treat diseases. Who knew they could hold the key to such groundbreaking discoveries?