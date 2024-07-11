Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals 2024 | What To Buy in the Amazon Prime Day Sale · The Wildest

Amazon Prime Day Deals: Spoil Your Pets Without Breaking the Bank

Who says sales are just for humans?

by Orla Pentelow
15 July 2024
SeventyFour / iStock

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s not just humans who can reap the benefits of this massive shopping event. The Prime Day sale offers huge reductions on pet items and is is the perfect time to stock up on everything your four-legged friends might need, from high-quality pet food to the latest in pet tech. With discounts that can reach up to 80 percent, it’s a golden opportunity to treat your pets without breaking the bank.

As pet parents, we know all too well that caring for our animal companions can add up quickly. From food and grooming products to toys and health supplies, there’s always something our pets need. Amazon Prime Day offers an excellent opportunity to purchase these items at a fraction of the cost, with many top brands offering deep discounts on pet products, making it an ideal time to buy in bulk or try out something new, for less.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual shopping event exclusively for Prime members, offering a plethora of deals across all categories, including pet supplies. Launched in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has grown into a major retail event, rivaling Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of sales and deals.

To access Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will not only give you access to Prime Day offers but also includes benefits such as free next-day delivery, Prime Video and Prime Music. Once you’re a member, you can start adding items to your wishlist, and snag the best deals.

The best Amazon Prime Day pet supplies deals

Amazon Prime Day pet deals – toys and games

Dog football
HETOO Interactive Dog Football Toy with Grab Tabs
£16.48
£12.73

Has your pup got football fever from the Euros 2024? (Too soon?) with the interactive tug version of a dog’s football they can play the beautiful game on their terms – just try and catch them now.

£12.73 at Amazon
cat toy
CatIt Senses Play Circuit
£20.07
£10.49

Catit’s Senses Play Circuit has received a 48 percent price reduction in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The easy-to-set-up cat toy can be configured in several different ways to keep your cat on their toes, and can be easily taken apart to clean, too.

£10.49 at Amazon
Banana dog toy
Petface Latex Banana Soft Chew Dog Toy
£4.99
£3.5

Can a dog ever have too many toys? Treat your pup with the number one bestselling toy on Amazon (not just during Prime Day). The super fun fruity toy is perfect for play or training and made with durable latex for those sharp gnashers.

£3.5 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day pet deals – pet tech

automatic pet feeder
PETLIBRO Automatic Pet Feeder
£69.99
£47.59

Amazon are running several deals on automatic pet feeders for Prime members, including . PETLIBRO’s automatic two-litre dry food feeder  usually retails at £69.99, but is currently 32 percent cheaper for Prime members at £56.50. The lightweight wireless feeder last 180 hours and is super easy to clean – it’s the ideal pet companion for when your cat or dog just won’t stop begging or you’re out of the house during dinner time (how dare you).

£47.59 at Amazon
cat water fountain
PETKIT Cat Water Fountain
£37.99
£29.98

Your cat will feel like the absolute king or queen of the house with this freshwater pet fountain. Now under £30 for Prime Members, this triple-filtered fountain delivers water fit for royalty.

£29.98 at Amazon
Pet monitor amazon
Petcube Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera
£149.99
£75

If you’ve ever thought about getting a ‘baby’ monitor for your pet, now’s the time. Petcube’s Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera   usually retails at £149.99, but is currently 50 percent off for Prime members at £75. The all-in-one pet monitor means you can check in on your pet and home anytime, anywhere with full HD 1080p live streaming video, 110-degree wide-angle view, clear 30-feet night vision and eight times digital zoom. Plus you can talk to your pets (and hear them back), and give them a little treat from the dispenser for being so good and not tearing the house to shreds.

£75 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day pet deals – home

Golden retriever on dog bed
KSIIA Large Dog Washable Bed
£34.99
£19.19

As pet parents, we only want the best for our four-legged family members. Gift your pup the epitome of comfort with this washable, breathable, anti-anxiety bed cushion, which provides a comfortable support for their joints and bones, especially as they get into their senior years. Previously £35, Prime members can currently purchase the new bed with a 45 percent discount.

£19.19 at Amazon
cat tree
Feandrea Cat Tree
£98.99
£67.99

Really massage your cat’s ego and snap up the biggest throne for them to perch on in the Amazon Prime day sale. This five-layer cat tree also features two well-padded cat perches, a fluffy basket, two pompoms and a hammock and is currently 31 percent off in the sale.

£67.99 at Amazon
cat litter mat
Conlun Cat Litter Mat Litter Trapping Mat
£9.99
£6.63

Who says pet parenting isn’t glamorous? As well as huge savings on cat litter itself (you can never have enough), litter mats are an invaluable accessory for any cat household
This Conlum cat litter mat was already under £10, but you can currently save even more if you’re a Prime member, bringing the cost down to £6.63.

£6.63 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day pet deals – accessories

beco dog poo bags
Beco Strong & Large Poo Bags
£21.99
£16.99

540 dog poo bags might seem a little excessive. But if one thing is certain, your dog will always poo. Never run out again with these super strong and large Beco poo bags in a convenient storage box.

£16.99 at Amazon
halti dog lead
HALTI Training Lead
£13.49
£8.69

The classic Halti dog lead can be fixed in nine different positions for every situation you might need, including hands-free walking and walking two dogs at once. The already reasonable lead is usually under £15 but has 36 percent off during the Amazon Prime Day sale to bring it down to £8.69.

£8.69 at Amazon
pet hair remover roller
Pet Hair Remover Roller
£19.99
£11.99

Fluffy pet? Floof everywhere? If you’re anything like me and can’t handle the amount of hair around the home, a pet hair roller is a must. The reusable pet hair roller bids adieu to the hundreds of sticky paper versions that I get through on a weekly basis, and picks up pet hair with ease from all soft furnishings.

£11.99 at Amazon



Orla Pentelow

Orla Pentelow is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in London. When not at her desk she’s out and about with her rescue dog, Luna, who works primarily as chief distractor.


