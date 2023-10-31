Does Your Dog Have Juvenile Onset Shyness?

I was walking Rosie, a happy, well-socialised, nine-month-old chocolate Lab near my house when she uncharacteristically barked and stiffened. I could tell that something had spooked her even before I looked up to see a man with a big, floppy hat working on his mountain bike in his front garden. Luckily, the man was not only unfazed by Rosie’s reaction, but he was also pretty dog savvy. He immediately removed his hat, knelt down, and said to Rosie, “Hey, there, I’m not really that scary am I?” in a calm, cheerful voice. She responded by wagging her tail enthusiastically in her usual, friendly way.

It was the second time in two days that Rosie had been startled by someone who previously would not have bothered her, so I knew she was entering a new developmental fear period that is common as puppies approach a year of age. Many young dogs become more fearful of new people and new things than they were as puppies. My mentor, Dr Patricia B McConnell, PhD half-jokingly called it ‘juvenile onset shyness ’ because so many sociable dogs become a little nervous opens in a new tab as they leave puppyhood and enter adolescence opens in a new tab .

If your adolescent dog suddenly seems a little skittish opens in a new tab but has previously been confident, it is likely that your dog is just entering a normal developmental fear period during which new things (and even not so new things) scare them. It’s so useful for people to know that this stage is temporary and that it is completely normal.

Within a few months, your dog is likely to be just as social and happy about whatever the world brings their way as they were when they were a puppy. If your puppy always found the world to be a scary place, they will most likely continue to be cautious or fearful opens in a new tab as an adult, but they may be even more so in adolescence.

What does a fearful dog look like?

Fear-based behaviour can vary widely – from cowering under the table when a motorbike roars by to lunging at and even biting visitors opens in a new tab . People don’t always recognise this as fearful behaviour. Fearful dogs may also adopt telltale body postures: crouching in a lowered body position or lying down and freezing. Many dogs whine, bark or make other distress sounds.

Most dogs move past this ‘fear period ’ without any special care from their humans. However, your behaviour can make a big difference in how this fearful period affects your dog, and there are ways to help your dog as they are going through it.

How to help your puppy when they become fearful

When your dog is spooked by something, follow these general guidelines: