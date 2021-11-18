Why Dogs Demand Bum Scratches
When your dog looks back at its bum, you know what to do
share article
Every morning, my dog Daisy trots towards me, still half asleep but excited. As soon as I bend down to show her some love, she spins around and looks back at me as if to say, “You know what to do”.
Like most dogs, Daisy loves a good butt rub. She loves it as much as a belly rub – maybe more. What is it about that area that makes dogs demand ‘scritches’? “The reason most dogs like their rears scratched is because that is a very hard area for them to reach themselves,” says Dr Bonnie Beaver, professor of veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University. “Think about the hardest place you have to reach in the middle of your back and how nice it would be if someone would scratch it for you.”
It’s also an area with a lot of nerve endings, which explains the pleasure many dogs take in having their bum scratched. But Dr Beaver recommends keeping an eye out for signs that your dog’s bum scratch request is about more than hitting the spot. Excessive scratching, a bad odour, or bald spots can signal allergies or skin issues.
Dr Beaver also cautions against offering unsolicited bum scratches, as not all dogs are into them. The thoughtful gesture will be lost on some pups, such as ones fearful of touch or others with arthritis in their backs or hind legs. If a dog growls, snaps or simply moves away, take the hint but don’t take it personally. “A few dogs are just not into being touched in many places and don’t appreciate the help,” says Dr Beaver.
Kathleen St. John
Kathleen St. John is a freelance writer for The Denver Post and The Onion’s A.V. Club, and a lifelong dog lover. She lives in Denver, CO, with her husband and her dog, Daisy, who’s a mix of just about everything.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Your Itchy Dog Deserves Relief – Here’s What to Do
How you can help them feel better – fast
- opens in a new tab
How to Teach an Old Dog New Tricks
Your senior dog might move slower these days, but that doesn’t mean they can’t learn new things
- opens in a new tab
9 Reasons Why Dogs Put Their Ears Back
Here‘s how your dog’s ears can clue you into how they’re feeling
- opens in a new tab
How to Help an Anxious Dog Conquer Their Fears
Six animal behaviourists share pro tips for boosting the confidence of a fearful dog