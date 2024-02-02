Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them

Valentine’s Day – a holiday reserved for chocolates, flowers and curated (read: inflated) menus. But more than anything, it’s a day dedicated to showing the one you love how much they mean to you. While some may claim that that person is their significant other, we know deep down that our true loves walk on four feet.

In fact, it’s science: dog behaviourist Dr Patricia McConnell reports that dogs feel a surge of oxytocin (often called the ‘cuddle hormone’) when they interact with people. John Bradshaw, researcher and author of Dog Sense opens in a new tab , even suggests that during playtime, dogs’ oxytocin quintuples, and their endorphins and dopamine doubles.



We love our dogs almost as much as we love spoiling them, and 14 February is the perfect day to do both. Here are few ways to keep the tradition going.

