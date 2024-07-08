As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes

As pet parents, we always strive to provide the best for our four-legged family members, ensuring their meals are both nutritious and safe. Among the many human foods that dogs show interest in, fruit often stands out, and in particular, cherries.

With their vibrant colour and sweet-tart flavour (and ball-like appearance), cherries are a summertime favourite for many – and dogs want in. But when those irresistible puppy-dog eyes opens in a new tab look up at you, it’s essential to know if cherries are safe for your canine companion.

Understanding the pros and cons will help you make an informed decision about including cherries in your dog’s diet. So, we dive into the details and discover if this delicious fruit can be a safe and healthy treat for your furry friend.

Can dogs eat cherries?

Yes, dogs can eat cherries in moderation. However, there are several caveats that need to be taken into consideration when feeding your pup cherries. When feeding your dog the fleshy part of a cherry, the fruit can be a nutritious snack rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre, which can benefit a dog’s overall health and support their immune systems: cherries are particularly high in vitamin C, potassium and polyphenol antioxidants opens in a new tab .

However, the pit (stone), stem and leaves of a cherry all contain cyanide, which is toxic to dogs opens in a new tab . So you must always ensure the cherries are fresh, with the stalk, stone and leaves removed, and cut into small, manageable pieces to prevent choking.

W ith the high sugar content in fruit in general, the fleshy part of the cherry should only be given as an occasional treat to avoid potential weight gain opens in a new tab and other health issues. Make sure to also monitor your dog for any adverse reactions, as some dogs might be allergic to cherries.

Nutrition facts: cherries for dogs

Cherries are packed with essential nutrients that can be beneficial for your dog. Here’s a breakdown of the key vitamins and minerals found in cherries and their benefits for your dog:

Vitamin C: boosts the immune system and acts as an antioxidant. A small handful of cherries provides 14 percent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C opens in a new tab (for humans).

Vitamin B6: supports brain development and function.

Polyphenols opens in a new tab : a group of plant chemicals that help fight cellular damage, reduce inflammation and promote overall health.

Fibre: aids in digestion and promotes a healthy gut.

Magnesium: a mineral that plays a key role in regulating several functions opens in a new tab in the body, including protein synthesis, muscle and nerve function, blood glucose control and blood pressure regulation.

Are cherries good for dogs?

Whilst cherries aren’t a necessary part of a dog’s diet, they do offer some additional nutritional benefits for dogs when prepared correctly (in small pieces, without the stalk, stone or leaves) and fed in appropriate amounts for several reasons:

Rich in potassium: cherries are packed with potassium, essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure and optimal heart function.

Energy booster: the natural sugars in cherries can provide a quick energy boost, making them an excellent treat for active dogs.

Supports skin and hair health: the variety of vitamins and minerals in cherries promotes overall skin and coat health, contributing to shiny and well-nourished fur.

Can dogs eat all parts of a cherry?

No, dogs should not eat cherry leaves, stalks or stones (pits). These parts of the cherry not only pose a choking hazard to your dog but also contain cyanide, which is poisonous for dogs. Cyanide is a toxin that, although only present in small amounts in cherries, is particularly released when chewed. In large enough quantities, it can cause difficulty breathing, dilated pupils, seizures, comas or even death.

Always remove the leaves, pits and stalks before offering cherries to your dog, and serve only the flesh in bite-sized pieces to prevent choking. When first giving your pup cherries, monitor signs of allergic reaction – which could include vomiting opens in a new tab , diarrhoea opens in a new tab , sudden onset of itching ears, eyes or nose, and rashes on the skin – as some dogs may have adverse reactions to certain fruits and vegetables opens in a new tab .

Are cherries completely safe for dogs?

Whilst the fleshy part of a cherry can be a nice additional treat, there are some considerations to keep in mind:

Other fruits that are safe for dogs

In moderation, several other fruits and vegetables are safe and beneficial for dogs:

Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, blueberries opens in a new tab can help boost your dog’s immune system.

Bananas opens in a new tab are a nutritious snack high in potassium, fibre and magnesium.

The high water content in pineapple opens in a new tab makes it a great nutritious and hydrating summertime treat.

Other fruits that are dangerous for dogs

However, some fruits, or parts of fruits, can be harmful or even toxic to dogs and should be avoided:

The bottom line: can dogs eat human food?

While certain human foods can be safe and beneficial for dogs, it’s important to offer them sparingly (as a rule, treats should form less than 10 percent of your dog’s caloric intake) and consult your vet beforehand. Not all foods that are nutritious for humans are appropriate for dogs, and some may be harmful. Introduce new foods gradually, starting with small portions, and monitor your dog’s response.

Frequently asked questions

How many cherries can a dog eat?

Small amounts are best, in keeping with your dog’s size. One cherry is enough for a small dog opens in a new tab such as a Chihuahua or Shih-Tzu, but a handful of bite-sized pieces is OK for a German Shepherd or a Labrador Retriever size (once in a while as a treat is ideal as a maximum). Too many cherries could cause digestive issues due to the high sugar content.

Is it OK to give dogs cherries?

Yes, it is OK to give dogs cherries in moderation. Make sure they are freshly prepared, and you are only giving them the flesh part of the fruit, and not the stalks, pit or leaves.

Why do dogs like cherries?

Dogs might enjoy the juicy taste of cherries, as well as its bursting texture when chewed. The natural sugars make it a tasty treat for many dogs when given in moderation.

Are cherries good for dogs?

In moderation, cherries are good for dogs. They provide additional essential vitamins, minerals and fibre that can be a great way to supplement their diet for overall health and wellbeing.

Can dogs eat all parts of a cherries?

No, dogs should not eat all parts of a cherries. The leaves, pit and stalks are not safe for dogs to consume and can cause poisoning in your dog. Only the flesh of a cherry should be given to your pup, and it should be prepared properly by chopping into small pieces to avoid any potential health risks.

