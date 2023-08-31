Best Puppy Pens for Training Dogs · The Wildest

Skip to main content

On the Fence About Crates? Opt for a Puppy Pen

Because we all need to set boundaries sometimes

by Cory and Jane Turner
31 August 2023
Puppy sitting in a white puppy pen
Kira_Yan / Adobe Stock

Speak to any dog trainer for a few minutes and you’ll probably hear the phrase “set your puppy up for success”. That’s because pets, like humans, respond well to positive affirmations, and laying the groundwork for your new relationship early on can make all the difference. But how do I create this foundation, you might be asking? Well, it’s all about getting ahead of the curve and eliminating possible negative distractions so you can spend your time rewarding all the good things your pup does.

Why give your puppy all the options in the world when they couldn’t possibly know the difference between a Jimmy Chew toy and your very expensive and very real Jimmy Choos? Instead, help your pup make good choices by setting boundaries, both literal and figurative.

One go-to tool that trainers count on is a puppy pen, otherwise known as an exercise or play pen, which separates your pup from any possible troublesome temptations. As the name implies, your puppy will begin to recognise this as a space where only good things happen: play, exercise, enrichment toys, learning and rewards. Of course, it’s never for punishment, isolation or the naughty step treatment.

Related article
Two Golden Retriever puppies playing with a large blue tennis ball outside in the grass

What to Expect At Puppy Socialisation Classes

A dog behaviourist schools us on why puppy classes are more about socialising than getting straight As

“Puppy pens are a life saver for new puppy owners,” says dog trainer Aislynn Ross. “Puppy pens help so much with toilet training, teaching them independence and keeping your pup safe.” It can also be used to thoughtfully manage interactions with children, new people or other dogs, keeping your puppy and other members of the household feeling safe and secure.

From soft-sided portable pens and convertible room dividers to aesthetic-friendly wooden versions, there’s a range of options to suit you and your dog’s needs. We’ve pulled together five puppy-friendly pens that will set both you and your new dog up for success.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

white dog crate
Iris 8-Panel Exercise/Playpen
£110.61

This pen has a swing front door that will feel welcoming to your puppy even before you begin showering them with treats for good behaviour. It also benefits from eight customisable panels that you can shape and expand according to your dog’s needs.

£110.61 at Amazon
foldable pet pen in green and black
Ruff ’n Ruffus Portable Pen
£65.62

Ruff ’n Ruffus lets you take the play on the road. Lightweight, portable and foldable, it means you’ll always have that familiar haven that your puppy loves, whether they’re venturing to new places or hanging out at home.

£65.62 at Amazon
puppy play pen in purple and khaki
EliteField Soft Side 2-Door Portable Playpen
£79.24

This pen is soft-sided and puts your dog safely at the centre of the action – it has none of the pokey extensions that curious pups are usually drawn to like magnets. It also sets up and folds down in seconds so you’ll actually use it.

£79.24 at Amazon
the dog gate in brown
Pawland Wooden Freestanding Gate/Pen/Divider
£148.23

Made from wood, this pen lets you choose the best configuration of space for your puppy. It’s available in two block colours – white and black – to please your design eye while you’re putting your spatial sense to work.

£148.23 at Amazon
the dog gate in metal
Pet Trex Metal Indoor/Outdoor Exercise Playpen
£67.92

A contemporary take on the traditional metal pen, this model comes black-coated for a smoother, more durable finish. It’s also highly expandable if your pup prefers a larger space to roam around in.

£67.92 at Amazon

cory and jane turner

Cory and Jane Turner

Cory and Jane are daughter-mother partners in just about everything including co-founding Dogly, a platform for pets and their people to live well together. They’re parents to a family full of magical rescue dogs and a bossy street cat from Shanghai who are their resident muses, testers of all things, and advisors on the meaning of life.

Related articles