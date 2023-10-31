Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin
share article
For anyone trying to work from home with a pup who needs quite a lot of attention, dog puzzle toys and brain games are a great solution.
“Many dogs are under-stimulated and under-exercised, or pretty bored. They don’t have phones or watch TV,” says Stacy Alldredge, a certified dog trainer and behaviourist. “Interactive toys are a great way to give your dog something to do. They’re also a way for kids to do something with a dog that doesn’t make them mouthy and jumpy.”
Types of interactive and puzzle dog toys
In addition to the mental stimulation that a dog gets from interacting with a puzzle toy, playing and chewing releases feel-good chemicals in the brain, which keeps dogs happy, busy and using up energy. Dog puzzles and interactive toys come in a variety of styles and skill levels that any dog can benefit from.
Durable treat dispensing balls are popular for solitary play. The dog rolls around the ball to release food.
Slow-feeder food cubes and pyramids, such as Kongsopens in a new tab and Fable Pets, require dogs to knock over the treat dispenser to get food.
With chew-puzzle toys, dogs need to chew and manipulate the toy to extract their reward.
Treat puzzle games are interactive dog toys that require pups to flip open doors and lift compartments, using their paws and nose to find the hidden treats.
If your dog needs encouragement, make the toys more appealing by rubbing something tasty on them, such as peanut butteropens in a new tab. When you first introduce your dog to puzzle toys, make it easy for them to get the treats, then gradually increase the difficulty so that they learn how to extract the food. Otherwise, your dog may get frustrated, leading to the opposite of what is intended through enrichment and mental stimulation.
Choosing the best puzzle toy for your dog
Not all toys are the same, and not all dogs will respond to the same toys. If your dog needs activity, try a treat game that slowly dispenses treatsopens in a new tab while they chase it around the house (preferably away from where you’re working). “Some dogs will eat out of a puzzle toy but not out of a bowl,” says Alldredge. If your dog doesn’t have that problem, but rather is such a fast eater that they make themselves sick, try a toy that slows mealtime down. If your dog needs confidence buildingopens in a new tab, go for a simple puzzle game and gradually work them up to more difficult ones.
“A few years ago, I bought one of every dog puzzle game on the market,” says Alldredge. “And wow, some of them, like the Nina Ottossonopens in a new tab ones, were so hard to figure out!” Puzzle toys aren’t just for puppies, either. “The biggest mistake people make is forgetting that adult dogs need entertainment, too.” Below, the best dog puzzle toys.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Best interactive dog puzzle toys
Marisa Meltzer
Marisa Meltzer has contributed to The New York Times, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and is the author of This Is Big: How the Women Who Founded Weight Watchers Changed the World (and Me). She lives in New York City with her dog Joan.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
10 Cult Dog Products All New Pet Parents Need
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it
- opens in a new tab
6 Calming Products That Help My Dog’s Anxiety
Compression vests, interactive toys and pheromone sprays will be game-changers for nervous pups
- opens in a new tab
10 Things to Ask At Your First Vet Visit
There are no stupid questions when it comes to your dog’s health
- opens in a new tab
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there
- opens in a new tab
How to Introduce Your New Dog to Your Kids
They’ll always remember their first childhood pet – this intro is just the beginning