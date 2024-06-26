Heading to the country or coast in Dorset? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup

With endless attractions and sites open to dogs, Dorset is a pup and dog parent haven, with coastal walks, sandy beaches opens in a new tab , historic castles and even museums all welcoming dogs. Encompassing seaside staycation hotspots such as Bournemouth, Poole, Sandbanks and Weymouth, Dorset is also full of quaint villages and huge expanses of countryside for maximum walkies potential.

Known for the UNESCO World Heritage Jurassic Coast, Dorset is home to Durdle Door opens in a new tab , one of the most famous attractions in the UK. If it hasn’t already found its way on to your bucket list, then its dog-friendly accolades may well be the incentive you needed. There are plenty of dog-friendly restaurants opens in a new tab , bars and cafés to relax in after a long day exploring, too. Discover all the best places to stay and things to do in Dorset with your dog.

Dog-friendly cottages

Although there are plenty of dog-friendly hotels in Dorset, self-catering cottages can provide a great home away from home for humans and pups alike.

Doggy Dell

For this accommodation in the small market town of Shaftesbury, the clue is in the name. Not only is it dog friendly with a fully enclosed garden, but the owner of the property has a pet groomer on-hand and a dog exercise and agility arena opens in a new tab to keep your pup mentally and physically stimulated. The property is adjacent to kennels, so if you fancy a night out without your dogs, they can even look after them for you. Well placed to explore the wider area including Salisbury and the Dorset coastline (an hour away), Doggy Dell can sleep four humans and two dogs.

Doggy Dell, from £475 for four nights opens in a new tab

Forget-me-not Bungalow

This cute garden property in coastal Seaton is perfect for a romantic weekend away with your partner and furry third wheel (and even fourth wheel if you have two pups). With a great choice of dog walks from the front door, including Seaton beach opens in a new tab , which has sections that welcome dogs all year round, and the dramatic South West Coast Path, which passes through the town, there are plenty of places to explore on foot and paw.

Forget-me-not Bungalow, from £383 for two nights opens in a new tab

Drood Cottage

Heading away with the whole family? This three-bedroom stone cottage in Bridport sleeps five humans and one pup, and is perfectly located for long days spent exploring the Jurassic Coast. South Dorset Ridgeway long-distance trail is also close to the property and a must for keen ramblers and energetic dogs. Bonus points for the fact that there are a number of beaches nearby opens in a new tab that allow pups to play without restrictions all year round.

Drood Cottage, from £1,141 for four nights opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly hotels

If you’re after pup-centric amenities and treats, look no further.

The Pennsylvania Castle Estate

Although not technically a hotel, the Penn Castle Estate on the Isle of Portland is part castle, part café and bar, and part lodges and holiday homes – some of which are dog-friendly, and all of which feature stunning sea views. Choose from the Lower Cliff Lodges opens in a new tab , the even more upmarket Clifftops opens in a new tab , or the sprawling Lodges opens in a new tab that sleep six. The beautiful and unique island has built a name for itself as a hub for activities such as diving, sailing, climbing, cycling and walking – so there’s plenty to do for both you and your pup.

The Pennsylvania Castle Estate, prices vary opens in a new tab

The Ollerod

This friendly 14th-century hotel in arty Beaminster (a 10-minute drive from Bridport) welcomes dogs with treats on arrival, special doggie dinner menus on request, drying towels for muddy paws and advice on the best walks in the area, of which there are many, including five circular walks in the hills surrounding you. With a beautiful garden, terrace, restaurant and bar serving dishes made from local produce, it’s the perfect spot for sundowners and dinner.

The Ollerod, from £175 per night opens in a new tab

The Eastbury Hotel & Spa

Dogs stay free at this Georgian-style boutique townhouse hotel in Sherborne, where dog biscuits are free, grooming services can be booked and pups receive a comfy dog bed, bowls, treats, a dog toy and even a welcome letter for literate dogs. Both you and your pup (who is welcome to join you for breakfast and tea in the beautiful walled garden or lounge) might be pleased to know the kitchen is headed up by local Matthew Street, who was a contestant on MasterChef and finalist in the prestigious Roux Scholarship. After a day spent exploring the rolling hills of Dorset, nearby Purlieu Meadows opens in a new tab where your dog can run around freely and safely, the Jurassic Coast (30 mins drive) or the quintessentially English town of Sherborne itself (which includes two castles and an abbey), exhausted humans can unwind in the hotel’s fully equipped spa.

The Eastbury Hotel & Spa, from £300 for two nights opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly accommodation

For those looking for something a little bit different, here’s a few dog-friendly options that fit the bill.

Oak Apple Lodge Safari Tent

If the idea of no wifi, no technology and uninterrupted serenity and plenty of walkies appeals, then glamping at this safari tent in Hooke, near Beaminster, should do the trick. Nestled amongst an oak coppice in a 75-acre organic farm, with far-reaching views of the surrounding Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, you and your pup can enjoy the indoor-outdoor lifestyle on the veranda where you might be able to spot wild fallow deer, buzzards, butterflies, foxes and badgers (dogs with a high prey drive should be kept on a lead for this reason). The countryside awaits...

Oak Apple Lodge, from £479 for four nights opens in a new tab

Sandford Holiday Park

For a family stay in Dorset, head to Sandford Holiday Park. Not only is it packed with plenty of activities including an indoor and outdoor pool, high ropes course, bungee trampolines, crazy golf and an adventure park, but also comes complete with a dog agility park so your pup can work towards their Crufts goals opens in a new tab . Offsite, you’re close to the coastline; RSPB Arne opens in a new tab , a nature reserve teeming with wildlife where dogs are welcome on the lead; and the dog-friendly beach at Sandbanks.

Sandford Holiday Park, from £229 for seven nights opens in a new tab

Summers Camping

If camping is your thing, head to this family- and dog-friendly pop-up campsite with a coffee cart, bar and fire pits for hire. With up to two pups welcome per pitch, your dogs will love the close proximity to multiple dog-friendly beaches opens in a new tab in Bournemouth and plenty of dog-friendly pubs in walking distance. Either pitch up your own tent, trailer or campervan or hire a bell tent for your stay.

Summers Camping, from £28 for two nights opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly beaches Dorset

From 1 May to 30 September, dogs are only permitted on some beaches in Dorset, with others requiring dogs to be kept on a lead or not allowing them at all during the summer months. Before heading to the beach, make sure you’re fully confident on how to keep your pup safe opens in a new tab while you’re there. The following 31 beaches in Dorset opens in a new tab welcome dogs all year round.

Dog-friendly days out

If you have any spare time in between all these walks and beach trips, here are some other attractions in Dorset that welcome dogs.

Swanage Railway and Corfe Castle Model Village and Gardens

Hop aboard the Swanage Railway’s opens in a new tab steam and diesel passenger trains along the five-mile line from Norden to Corfe Castle and down to the Victorian seaside town of Swanage. Window-watching pups can take in the beautiful Purbeck countryside, including views of William the Conqueror’s Corfe Castle. Stop off at dog-friendly Corfe Castle Model Village and Gardens opens in a new tab , where pups are welcome on leads to sniff and explore the mini village, enchanted fairy garden and fossil garden. There’s also a dog-friendly tea room for refreshments.

Corfe Castle Model Village and Gardens, £4.50 per adult opens in a new tab

The Dinosaur Museum

Does your dog love dinosaurs? There’s only one way to find out. Take them to the dog-friendly Dinosaur Museum in Dorchester for a great rainy-day activity where your dog can see dinosaur skeletons, walk among life-size reconstructions including Stegosaurus and T-Rex, and learn some prehistoric facts to impress their pup pals back home.

The Dinosaur Museum, £13 per adult opens in a new tab

Kimmeridge Bay

Part of the Jurassic Coast and found along the South West Coast Path national walking trail, Kimmeridge Bay is a sheltered rocky bay with rock pools, which featured in a David Attenborough doc called Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster. Dogs are welcome all year round to explore the bay, its ledges and rock pools on off-lead adventures. After a long day of splashing and sniffing, visit dog-friendly Clavells Restaurant opens in a new tab in Kimmeridge, which even offers a doggie menu from which your pup can choose chicken breasts, pork sausages, beef burgers, fried eggs, bacon or a doggie ice cream.