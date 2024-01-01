Nicole Ellis, CPDT-KA Celebrity Dog Trainer & Author Instagram

Facebook

Certified professional dog trainer. Horse mom. World traveller. Nicole Ellis can teach an old dog – or bear, or tiger, or leopard – new tricks. She has crossed the globe to train exotic animals. Nicole also works as a celebrity dog trainer on The Pack (Amazon Prime) and travels to hospitals and nonprofit orgs with her rescue dog, Maggie, to perform and educate.

Hannah Shaw Activist & Author Instagram

Educator. ASPCA Cat Advocate of the Year. New York Times-bestselling author. Hannah Shaw, aka @kittenxlady, has amassed her 1.2 million Instagram follows from providing her expert kitten-rescue tips. She travels the US teaching kitten-care classes and runs the nonprofit Orphan Kitten Club, which takes on challenging cases of kittens who would otherwise be euthanised.

Dave Coast Instagram

Registered Holistic Nutritionist. Creative. Eco-conscious dog dad. Dave Coast is helping humans and pets alike to be as healthy, happy, and sustainable as possible. His work has been featured in GQ, Out, Mother Jones, VeryWell, Apartment Therapy, The Manual, Outside magazine and more. You can keep up with his new IGTV series, Climate Chats, on Instagram.