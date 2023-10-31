7 Poo Bag Holders That Will Save You in Any Dog Walk Emergency
When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the pavement without a plan
From treat bag holders to the right harnessopens in a new tab and hands-free lead, there’s no getting around the fact that planning a walk with your pup takes as much (if not more) work than the walk itself. Luckily for you, we’ve taken the sting out of your latest decision: which poo bag holder is best to hold that roll of bags?
You never want to be without a way to dispose of that warm little gift your pup leaves on the pavement. Plus, going without that essential poo bag roll could make you look pretty selfish in front of your neighbours. But obviously, you want one that actually works – not one that will leave you with an unwieldy roll of unravelling bags as your dog impatiently waits to commence their walk. So, scroll to see some chic and functional poo bag holders to clip on your lead before you leave the house.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
