12 Winter Trappings For the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
Seasons may come and go, but one constant will remain – outdoorsy people are going to continue venturing outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, camping or simply taking a walk, people who love nature find a way to enjoy it all year. Maybe you’re one of these people or maybe your New Year’s resolution is to be more adventurous. Regardless of how you plan to spend your winter: we want our dogs with us, and we want them to be comfortable.
Of course, travelling with a dogopens in a new tab at any time is no easy feat – add in chilly temps and you’ve got a real challenge on your hands. It’s certainly not impossible, but our pets might just need a few extra supplies to get through it with more ease. Thick sweaters, durable shoes, a warm bed and even moisturisers (dogs get dry skinopens in a new tab in the winter, too) can all help make the experience as enjoyable and risk-free as possible for dogs. So grab your pup and hop in the car: here are 12 cold-weather accessories for your next adventure together.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
