Everything You Missed At Crufts
Updates on the annual gathering of 24,000 dogs. Is this heaven?
share article
Welcome to Crufts! The annual dog show is held at Birmingham’s NEC and features no less than 24,000 dogs from 50 countries all doing their thing. Sure, only one will be crowned ‘Best in Show’ but, as pet parents, we know that all of them are winners. And these winners are capable of creating some fabulous moments.
Read on to see what’s been going on at Crufts, 2024.
At the end of the day, they’re all good boys
Cats would like the spotlight back on them please
Winner! Best in Show! Crufts 2024
It's Viking! The Australian Shepherd and his equally glam parent Melanie Raymond. Who lives just down the road. Congratulations to the pair.
Fight at Crufts – PETA protesters attempt to storm the arena
As per their social media: “Crufts perpetuates the homeless dog crisis by encouraging impulse purchases of trendy breeds, neglecting the lovable pups in rescue centres.” Find out more about why you should adopt a less adoptable dog hereopens in a new tab.
Runner-up: best in show – Jack Russells forever
This is a Zen stan blog – the people‘s princess.
Look, he’s not wrong
Midsomer Murders could never
Winner! Best in group: hounds
Get you! No, GetMe. Weird name, but what a dog. A Basset Griffon Vendeen, to be exact.
Sue Perkins, saying what we were all thinking
Winner! Best in group: terrier
It’s Zen! Or, to go by his full name: Multi Ch Original Master's Voice Lovesong Monamour. He’s flown all the way from Japan for this honour. He also won the public vote. I mean, look at him.
No really, look at him
Winner! Kennel Club Hero Award
Shout out to Vesper, a search and rescue dog for the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. She originally trained to be a police dog but didn't make the cut because she was more about cuddling the criminals than catching them.
Vesper's story
Not only has Vesper located and saved casualties from structural collapses across the UK, she also travelled to Turkey and Morocco to help find people trapped after the earthquakes there last year.
Terriers and Hounds assemble
All creatures great and small gather for the fourth and final day of Crufts.
Drop the hair-care routine
Who is she?
Winner! Best in group: working
Go on Neville! King of the Leonbergers.
Editor’s pick
Special mention to these Best of Breed winners from day three who we just need to show you, for obvious reasons.
Bertie, the Mastiff. What size shoe does he take?
Mike, the Russian Black Terrier (who knew Terriers could be so large?)
Kalise, the Samoyed – whose handler Jacqui nailed the outfit coordination.
Ron Ron, the Tibetan Mastiff, who is so big they named him twice.
Denny, the Old English Sheepdog. The hair envy is real. It‘s giving Lempit Öpik.
Winner! Best in group: pastoral
Meet Viking – who is a local from Solihull.
Winner: Scruffts
This is Diesel, the 13-year-old Labrador Cross who taught himself how to detect epilepsy – the most deserving of winners.
The official sound of Crufts
Fergus is just having fun
Sweetpea the Border Collie with that sweet side-eye
Miss Honey, from Matlida, as a dog
Day three: Working and Pastoral dogs... and the Scruffts final
Meet some of the Scruffts (crossbreed) semi-finalists:
Fergus, an Irish Wolfhound and Bearded Collie Cross, is a semi-finalist in the Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog category – we can see why.
Toto is a semi-finalist in the Golden Oldie Crossbreed category, proving that dogs only get better with age.
Tabitha the goodest dog is a semi-finalist in the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme category.
Winner! Best in group: gundog
Meet Hendricks, a Weimaramer.
The video The Wildest editorial team show people who ask if we miss writing about humans
The perfect dog photos don't exis...
Meet Winter and Ambrozja, Hungarian Puli dogs and keepers of our hearts.
Drink it in
When winning the Toy group title 2024 feels as good as scoring a Premier League-winning goal. Was this the best moment of Raffa (a Papillon from Sweden) and owner Asta Maria Gudbergsdottir’s lives? Judging by their expressions: definitely.
The RSPCA have weighed in on Elton’s win
Brachycephalic dogs face a number of well-reported health issuesopens in a new tab. Including breathing issues, trouble sleepingopens in a new tab and the potential for heat stroke and heart problems.
Smooth puperator
Be still my beating heart.
The Gundogs are out in force for day two
It’s Gundog day and the hunting breeds are ready to showcase their skills and style.
Marmalade, an American Cocker Spaniel.
Orla, Nellie and Lola, three Spanish Water Dogs.
Wilgot the Cocker Spaniel from Sweden.
Snipe, an Irish Water Spaniel.
Winner! Best in group: toy
Congratulations to Rafa the Papillon. It goes without saying but... look at his little legs!
A small selection of the best dog names so far
Meryl Streep Will See You Now is a personal fave.
Winner! Best in group: utility
This French Bulldog called Elton! Rocket Man indeed.
ASMR break
God bless the social team at Crufts. Sit back, relax, enjoy.
Heelwork to music freestyle competition
90s kids will not want to miss this Lion King medley routine. No expense spared! I just can't wait to be king? You're already there buddy.
Elder emos, don’t sleep on this Evanescence routine
“Brriiiiiing meeeee tooo liiiiiiiife!”
Winner! Medium Champion Agility
Congrats to Dalton Meredith and Munchies.
Flashback to last year’s heelwork to music freestyle competition
It’s Cornelia Demling and Kiara of Barnsley (confusingly actually from Germany) with their LOTR themed routine.
Flyball, the team relay race, is in full swing
The atmosphere is tense and I’m getting Bleep Test flashbacks.
The fashionistas have arrived
“Hopped off a plane from Paris Fashion Week with a dream and my cardigan. Welcome to the world of Crufts excess, am I gonna fit in?”
Blink and you’ll miss the super-fast pups in the agility competition
Please Clapham guy, tell me again about your Tough Mudder personal best?
Dorothy’s decade
Dorothy the Miniature Poodle is celebrating her 10th birthday in style with a pampering session at the Sue Oliver Dog Grooming Studio.
Chinese Crested Dogs Coco & Boston
Would very much like you to know that it’s not just a phase mum.
Poodles protecting their blowdrys
It’s Utility and Toy day, which means the always-fabulous Poodles are out in full-force hoping their perfectly groomed coats can withstand the elements.
Meet Joel the Corded Poodle
It’s giving vegan food truck in Bristol. And it’s fabulous. He’s competing in the utility category.
It’s Clare Balding’s 20th year presenting Crufts
So they baked her this cake.
Jess Commons
Jess is a writer, editor and former global lifestyle director at Refinery29 with previous stints at ITV, Grazia, The Debrief (RIP) and more. She is a sucker for an older gentleman cat with A Past and spends most of her time being told what to do by her toddler and her three-legged rescue cat, Mac.
Ro Elfberg
Ro is The Wildest’s Senior Editor. She has previously written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour and DICE. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Everything You Need To Know About Crufts – The Greatest Dog Show
Move over Hugh Jackman, this is the actual Greatest Show
- opens in a new tab
5 Reasons to Start Agility Training With Your Puppy
Learn how to better communicate with your puppy through agility training
- opens in a new tab
A Crash Course On Dog Agility Training
Five reasons to get your dog in the agility game, from burning energy to building confidence
- opens in a new tab
What Does it Take to Be a Crufts Competitor? Tips From World-Class Trainers
And they all say the same simple thing…