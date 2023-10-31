Finding out that your pet is sick and needs expensive medical treatment is the worst. Of course, you want to provide your dog or cat with the best care possible – but what if you can’t afford it? These days, it can be tough with vet costs that can add up (not including emergencies and medications). The good news is there are ways you can save money at the vet while still giving your pet the care they deserve. Try these cost-saving tips.

1. Lay your financial cards on the table when talking to your vet

Yes, this is difficult. Discussing fleas opens in a new tab is one thing; having a candid conversation with your vet about your bank account is a whole other ball game. But such a dialogue can open doors to options that make better financial sense. There is rarely only one way to diagnose or treat a disease, and regardless of your financial status, you’re entitled to an explanation of the risks and benefits of every single option. Also, while pet insurance might not make sense when your pet is healthy, you’ll be thankful for it if your dog or cat falls ill.

2. Request a written estimate for veterinary services before they’re provided

No one likes getting a bill that’s got a zero on the end that they didn’t expect. How else can you know if your bill will be £200 or £2,000? With an estimate in hand, you will avoid the element of surprise and won’t end up paying for things that are unnecessary. In no way does requesting an estimate reflect how much you love your pet – you’re simply being fiscally responsible.

3. Kick the once-a-year vaccine habit

Some vaccinations, such as for parvo and distemper, provide a minimum of three years’ worth of protection once the puppy or kitten series has been completed. If your vaccine reminder card suggests otherwise, call your vet to double-check.

4. Don’t neglect preventive health care

Doing so will cost you way more in the long run, trust us. Preventative care – annual exams, blood work, vaccines, spaying and neutering, dental care and generally staying on top of every limp, lump opens in a new tab and bump – is far more affordable than treating a progressed illness. For example, administering a heartworm preventive to your dog (or outdoor cat) is less expensive for you (not to mention far safer) than treating heartworm infection.

5. Feed your pet the right amount

Many dogs opens in a new tab and cats are overweight opens in a new tab . Ask your vet if your pet is at a healthy weight. If they think your pet could lose a few kilos, try cutting back, splitting meals into smaller portions or switching to a healthier diet opens in a new tab . Not only will this new habit translate into cost savings, it will result in a healthier pet, and a healthier pet translates into fewer veterinary bills.

6. Investigate options for paying your veterinary bills

The clinic administrator may be willing to barter, or you could look into a line of credit that can be used to pay for veterinary expenses, such as CarefreeCredit opens in a new tab . They are as easy to apply for as a department store credit card, and they usually don’t charge service fees or interest for the first few months. This may be financially advantageous, compared to paying the bill via your usual credit card. Ask your vet staff if they have an association with such a credit lender.

7. Invest in pet insurance

Especially if you are inclined to take the ‘do everything possible’ approach when it comes to your pet’s health. Most providers will reimburse around 80 percent of your out-of-pocket expenses. If you do the maths, you’ll likely find that medical insurance for your pet makes financial sense in the long run. Before you sign on the dotted line, make sure you are aware of the medical conditions (pre-existing diseases, inherited disorders) that will be excluded.

8. Price shop for your pet’s prescriptions

If the medication prescribed is a human drug, compare the human chemist price to what your veterinary hospital would charge. High street chemists purchase medications in bulk and can pass the savings on to you.

For veterinary prescription items your dog receives on a regular basis (such as heartworm preventive, flea and tick control products, and prescription diets), you might find the best savings via online chemists. Just do your due diligence and make sure it’s a reputable one – there are tons of dangerous knockoffs online (don’t buy heartworm preventatives on Amazon). And yes, you’ll still need your vet’s authorisation. You can ask for a written prescription and have it filled as you would your own, or you can contact an online chemist with your request and they will request authorisation from your vet.

9. Explore all your options for affordable vet care

Access to affordable veterinary care can be a challenge for many pet parents, particularly those living in areas without many clinics. Some vets and local shelters maintain an emergency fund to help pet parents who find themselves in an urgent situation with their pet. Your community may also have low-cost options for spay and neuter surgeries, vaccines and other vet care services – a helpful list can be found at rspca.org.uk opens in a new tab .

If you can’t afford to properly care for your pet, as a last resort, rehome opens in a new tab your pet with a financially secure family. Exploring your options might just save a life and will do wonders for your peace of mind.

Resources for low-cost vet treatment: