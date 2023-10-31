If your dog has ever looked forlornly out the window wondering why you ’re not taking them for a walk just because it’s raining, it may be time to invest in a raincoat for your dog. Below, the best raincoats for your dog that are so cute you’ll almost forget about the inevitable bath-time battle that awaits you after an hour of puddle splashing.

opens in a new tab Maxbone Talon Raincoat opens in a new tab £ 55 Name a more classic and timeless piece than a preppy yellow raincoat – we’ll wait. Now, thankfully, your dog has one to match with Maxbone’s best-selling Talon Raincoat. It features a snap-off hood, adjustable cuffs and a hole in the back for a lead. Plus, it’s machine-safe so you can toss it in the dryer after a heavy downpour. £55 at Aurora Pets opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Ware of the Dog Leopard Print Raincoat with Hood opens in a new tab £ 59.99 This leopard print water repellent coat is the perfect way to protect your pup from a downpour. The coat’s neon orange trim and lined hood adds an ’80s twist to an otherwise classic garment – we can practically hear Kate Bush playing in the background. Its adjustable velcro closures and flap pocket add a practical touch for the pup who likes to carry their own treats. £59.99 at Barklife Boutique opens in a new tab