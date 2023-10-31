The 8 Best Raincoats For Stylish Pooches · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Keep Your Dog Dry With These Stylish Raincoats

Where function meets fashion

by Avery Felman
31 October 2023
Shiba Inu dog wearing a rainbow raincoat on a path outside while on a leash held by his pet parent, a person wearing black and gray
Courtesy of Denjo Dogs

If your dog has ever looked forlornly out the window wondering why you’re not taking them for a walk just because it’s raining, it may be time to invest in a raincoat for your dog. Below, the best raincoats for your dog that are so cute you’ll almost forget about the inevitable bath-time battle that awaits you after an hour of puddle splashing.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

yellow raincoat
Maxbone Talon Raincoat
£55

Name a more classic and timeless piece than a preppy yellow raincoat – we’ll wait. Now, thankfully, your dog has one to match with Maxbone’s best-selling Talon Raincoat. It features a snap-off hood, adjustable cuffs and a hole in the back for a lead. Plus, it’s machine-safe so you can toss it in the dryer after a heavy downpour.

£55 at Aurora Pets
rainbow dog raincoat
Stutterheim Vladimir Dog Raincoat
£60

Stutterheim’s colour-blocked raincoat doubles as a snappy Pride outfit (which should definitely extend past the month of June). It’s also perfect for the pet parent who doesn’t shy away from a pop of colour. In other good news for pup parents who love to match their pets, Stutterheim makes this anorak for humans, too.

£60 at Aurora Pets
Hugo and Hudson Dog Raincoat
£35

Double-layered for added protection, this sleek raincoat is both chic and super-practical. The adjustable strap ensures a snug and secure fit for even the wriggliest of dogs.

£35 at Hugo and Hudson
silver dog coat
Canada Pooch Cold Front Dog Raincoat
£56

Canada Pooch’s waterproof shell is the tiny space suit you never knew your pup needed. Best worn on colder and windy days, this insulated fleece-lined raincoat features full-belly coverage, plus a funnel neck and hood for extra protection from the elements. It’s currently available from Pets at Home in black and iridescent designs.

£56 at Pets at Home
Joules Water Resistant Bee Print Raincoat
£15.99

If your pup has almost as much energy as the average worker bee, they’ll love this lightweight bee print jacket. It’s cleverly designed, too, with a cut-out at the top for your dog’s lead.

£15.99 at Lords & Labradors
leopard print raincoat with orange
Ware of the Dog Leopard Print Raincoat with Hood
£59.99

This leopard print water repellent coat is the perfect way to protect your pup from a downpour. The coat’s neon orange trim and lined hood adds an ’80s twist to an otherwise classic garment – we can practically hear Kate Bush playing in the background. Its adjustable velcro closures and flap pocket add a practical touch for the pup who likes to carry their own treats.

£59.99 at Barklife Boutique
Barc London Original Blue Dog Raincoat
£37

What could be cuter than a duffel coat for your pup? This one is lightweight, has a breathable mesh lining and also benefits from underbelly splash protection. Plus, it does up quite easily with front-fastening poppers, so dressing your dog wont take all day.

£37 at Barc London
Paikka High Visibility Dog Raincoat
£80.99

When it starts getting dark in late-afternoon, you’ll want your dog to be as visible as possible during their evening walk. This jacket’s reflective fabric will make them easy to spot even if the rain is really lashing down, and it has a warm inner lining for cosiness. It’s practical as well as a bit of a fashion statement.

£80.99 at Soho Poms

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles