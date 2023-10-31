The Best Dog Beds · The Wildest

The Best Dog Beds Recommended by Experts

They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing

by Cory and Jane Turner
31 October 2023
There’s a reason why your dog spends at least half of every day in bed sleeping, napping and generally lazing around. Actually, multiple reasons. Behind that layabout exterior, a lot of regeneration of body and soul is happening. Finding the right bed for your dog’s individual needs is an important way to support your dog so they can be their happiest, healthiest self.

“Reinforcing a dog bed as a safe haven with positive training can take it from comfortable resting place to a go-to comfort zone whenever your dog (and you) might need it,” says certified dog trainer Melissa Dallier. “Teaching your dog to ‘go to bed’ – a reliable retreat full of high value rewards – gives you a tool you can count on in a range of potentially stressful situations, such as when guests come over, you’re on work calls, or during tempting family meals.”

Is your rescue pup the anxious type and could use a calming reset? Maybe your senior dog is feeling stiff and needs extra joint support. But beyond specific health needs, dogs have personal preferences, too – some sprawl out on their backs, all four legs up in the air, while others curl up into a doughnut. And, just like us, dogs can run hot or cold. Even if your pet sleeps in bed with you, a dog bed can be moved from room to room so they can comfortably take naps near you. We round up seven of the best options so you can give your dog – and everyone else in the family – a good night’s sleep.

PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopaedic Bed
£199

Human-grade memory foam meets faux-fur rug for a joint-supporting, pain-easing, orthopaedic bed for your dog (and a luxe design for you). The faux-fur cover is easily removable for machine washing, and the core’s water-resistant lining ensures an easy clean-up in case of accidents. Plus, the bottom is made from anti-slip rubber, so your pup can stay safely in place even while they chase squirrels in their dreams. And just in case you’re tempted to join your dog for a supportive nap, yes, it is available in Giant size.

The Den Bed
£131.75

This cosy bed is perfect for dogs who like to curl up when they sleep. Its removable memory cushioning pad will support puppies with developing joints as well as senior dogs who could benefit from some orthopaedic support. Plus, if you’re a decor-conscious dog owner, it comes in 15 different fabric designs.

blue casper dog bed
Casper Sleep Bed
£144.33

The Casper Dog Bed has won the hearts and snuggles of interior designer Philip Mitchell’s two pups, Jacob and Wylo. The dogs love this bed’s comfortable soft-yet-supportive memory foam, while Mitchell appreciates their simple unobtrusive design. “They come in three neutral colours, which make them easy to add to any interior space, either traditional or contemporary,” he says. “And the fact that the cover is removable and can be thrown in the washing machine on a gentle cycle for easy cleaning is a huge bonus.”

Kuranda Standard Almond PVC Dog Bed
Kuranda Standard PVC Bed
£92

Kuranda’s elevated dog beds are basically chew-proof, with the vinyl-coated fabric neatly contained in its metal frame. Even more importantly, the design is great for your dog’s health, since the raised style relieves pressure from your pup’s joints while they nap. It’s also a great option for allergy-prone dogs, since there’s no stuffing to gather dirt or allergens. As a bonus, this makes Kuranda beds smell-free and easy to clean.

Baker & Bray Eco Luxe Orthopaedic Luxury Bed
£109

This ‘dog sofa bed’ is made from eco-friendly orthopaedic memory foam, with a snag-resistant exterior crafted from ocean-bound plastic bottles. It’s designed to keep your pup cool, calm and cosy every time they take a nap, and arrives fully assembled and ready to use. A great fuss-free option.

Catching ZZZs Dog Bed
Roverlund Catching ZZZs Bed
£125

We would expect nothing less than an edgy camo-printed, geometric-shaped dog bed from former Vogue staffer Jamie Knowles. And it boasts more than good looks: its exterior is made from scratch-proof, water-proof, marine-grade fabric, and its inside is stuffed with extra plush pillows. Unfortunately, though, it only fits pups under 13.5kg.

Best Friends by Sheri
Best Friends by Sheri Shag Fur Bed
£31.14

This plush, doughnut-shaped dog bed has rave reviews. It may look like it’s good only for cosy naps, but there’s more than meets the eye. An insulation layer creates a self-heating effect, which is designed to be calming for anxious dogs: it’s especially comforting to newly adopted rescue pups. And believe it or not, it’s machine washable.

cory and jane turner

Cory and Jane Turner

Cory and Jane are daughter-mother partners in just about everything including co-founding Dogly, a platform for pets and their people to live well together. They’re parents to a family full of magical rescue dogs and a bossy street cat from Shanghai who are their resident muses, testers of all things, and advisors on the meaning of life.

