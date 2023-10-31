They might prefer to sleep with us, b ut these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing

There’s a reason why your dog spends at least half of every day in bed sleeping opens in a new tab , napping and generally lazing around. Actually, multiple reasons. Behind that layabout exterior, a lot of regeneration of body and soul is happening. Finding the right bed for your dog’s individual needs is an important way to support your dog so they can be their happiest, healthiest self.

“Reinforcing a dog bed as a safe haven with positive training can take it from comfortable resting place to a go-to comfort zone whenever your dog (and you) might need it,” says certified dog trainer Melissa Dallier. “Teaching your dog to ‘go to bed’ – a reliable retreat full of high value rewards – gives you a tool you can count on in a range of potentially stressful situations, such as when guests come over, you’re on work calls, or during tempting family meals.”

Is your rescue pup the anxious type opens in a new tab and could use a calming reset? Maybe your senior dog opens in a new tab is feeling stiff and needs extra joint support. But beyond specific health needs, dogs have personal preferences, too – some sprawl out on their backs, all four legs up in the air, while others curl up into a doughnut. And, just like us, dogs can run hot or cold. Even if your pet sleeps in bed with you, a dog bed can be moved from room to room so they can comfortably take naps near you. We round up seven of the best options so you can give your dog – and everyone else in the family – a good night’s sleep.

opens in a new tab PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopaedic Bed opens in a new tab £ 199 Human-grade memory foam meets faux-fur rug for a joint-supporting, pain-easing, orthopaedic bed for your dog (and a luxe design for you). The faux-fur cover is easily removable for machine washing, and the core’s water-resistant lining ensures an easy clean-up in case of accidents. Plus, the bottom is made from anti-slip rubber, so your pup can stay safely in place even while they chase squirrels in their dreams. And just in case you’re tempted to join your dog for a supportive nap, yes, it is available in ‘ Giant ’ size. £199 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab The Den Bed opens in a new tab £ 131.75 This cosy bed is perfect for dogs who like to curl up when they sleep. Its removable memory cushioning pad will support puppies with developing joints as well as senior dogs who could benefit from some orthopaedic support. Plus, if you’re a decor-conscious dog owner, it comes in 15 different fabric designs. £131.75 at Ivy and Duke opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Kuranda Standard PVC Bed opens in a new tab £ 92 Kuranda’s elevated dog beds are basically chew-proof, with the vinyl-coated fabric neatly contained in its metal frame. Even more importantly, the design is great for your dog’s health, since the raised style relieves pressure from your pup’s joints while they nap. It’s also a great option for allergy-prone dogs, since there’s no stuffing to gather dirt or allergens. As a bonus, this makes Kuranda beds smell-free and easy to clean. £92 at Kuranda opens in a new tab