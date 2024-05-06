These Dogs Wait The Longest In Rescue Centres To Be Adopted
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
share article
We all know that animal rescue centres are overflowing right now, thanks to the cost of living crisis. The latest figures from Dogs Trustopens in a new tab reveal that in 2022 alone they had 7,875 dogs handed over to them by owners who could no longer look after them. The same year, the RSPCA announced a six percent rise in dogs being surrendered to themopens in a new tab (compared to pre-pandemic 2019 figures), and a 30 percent drop in adoptions.
All of which is to say that if you’ve been considering adopting a dogopens in a new tab and you’ve had a long think about the commitment involvedopens in a new tab and researched the financial aspect of adding a pet to your familyopens in a new tab, consider this article as your sign from above to go forth and take the plunge.
With so many dogs in need right now, you might be wondering if there’s a certain kind of dog that is more in need? Is there one type of dog that gets overlooked time and time again? The type of dog that could say, find the love and care it so desperately needs in your arms?
Well yes, it so happens that certain breeds do get left at the shelter for longer. New figures from the RSPCA show that it takes almost twice as long to rehome large dog breeds than small breeds. On average, it takes 33 days to rehome small dogs, 39 days to rehome medium-sized dogs and 60 day to rehome large dogs. The poor dog waiting longest of all? Alaskan Malamutes, who currently spent an average of 257 days in the RSPCA’s care before being adopted.
That’s not to say that you should rush out straight away and adopt enough Malamutes to form your own sled dog team. It’s important to note that taking care of bigger dogs is a very different kettle of fish to taking care of smaller pups. The costs associated are larger, big dogs take up more space and will probably need more exercise. However, welcoming a larger dog into your home also means more pup to love and giant-sized adventures to come. You just need to decide whether or not your family set-up, home, lifestyle and finances are right for a big lad or lass.
Clinical Animal Behaviourist and RSPCA Dog Welfare Expert Esme Wheeler says: “At the RSPCA we love all creatures, great and small. And as a nation of dog lovers, we all adore our dog pals whether they’re as big as a horse or as small as a guinea pig!“
“Taking on any dog is a huge commitment, in terms of both time and money, so it’s really important to go into it with your eyes open as to how much it could cost. However, adopting a dog is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have so if you’re thinking of getting a pet, then please consider adopting a rescue.”
The breeds that take the longest to rehome are mainly the larger ones. Salukis take, on average, 115 days to rehome, Shar Peis take 101. Greyhounds, Mastiffs, Huskies, Akitas Lurchers and German Shepherds are also likely to spend longer in a shelter before being rehomed.
If you are looking for a smaller pup, Dachshunds and Tibetan Terriers both spend, on average, over 100 days waiting to be re-homed.
Below are some big boys and girls who need a home.
Willow
Waiting for a home for 16 months. Three-year-old Caucasian shepherd Willowopens in a new tab is a ‘gentle giant’ who loves bear-sized hugs. She’s been at Bath Cats & Dogs Homeopens in a new tab since New Year’s Eve 2022.
Toppa
Waiting for a home for seven months. Two-year-old Toppaopens in a new tab was taken in by RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid & Lincoln Branchopens in a new tab.
Nina
Waiting for a home for 18 months. Five-year-old mastiff Ninaopens in a new tab has been patiently waiting for a new home at the Southridge Animal Centre, in Hertfordshire since arriving in November 2022.
Big Moose
Waiting for a home for 21 months. Five-year-old mastiff Big Mooseopens in a new tab weighs more than 60kg (132lb) and has been waiting at the RSPCA’s Stubbington Arkopens in a new tab, in Hampshire, since July 2022 for a new home.
Jess Commons
Jess is a writer, editor and former global lifestyle director at Refinery29 with previous stints at ITV, Grazia, The Debrief (RIP) and more. She is a sucker for an older gentleman cat with A Past and spends most of her time being told what to do by her toddler and her three-legged rescue cat, Mac.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Why You Should Adopt a ‘Less Adoptable’ Dog
Why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds or tripods
- opens in a new tab
Is It More Ethical to Adopt a Dog From Overseas Or From the UK?
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
- opens in a new tab
How to Prepare For an Adoption Home Visit
7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home
- opens in a new tab
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so tick these boxes before you sign on the dotted line
- opens in a new tab
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…