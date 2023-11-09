These days, scrolling through TikTok opens in a new tab isn’t just about discovering the latest pasta recipe or viral dance, it’s also about uncovering products that’ll improve your and your pet’s lives. The app has become the destination for pet parents to share their best-kept secrets.

And the best part about shopping via TikTok is that it hardly takes any work on your part. While you mindlessly watch videos before bed, you could suddenly find a recommendation for convertible treat pouches, dog training toys, cat grooming brushes and lots more. Magic. Here are the items TikTok made us buy.

Petgeek feeder

An enrichment feeder is one of the best ways to keep your pup busy while you’re working or have to head out for a few hours. It’ll keep your pup on their toes without disrupting your schedule. Plus, you can teach your pup a new fun trick: how to press a button that distributes the treats from the feeder.

Clip-on treat pouch

Whether you’re puppy training or incentivising your pup to behave on a long car journey, this treat pouch allows easy access to your pet’s most prized possession. Snap it on to your belt, bag or pup’s lead when you’re on the go.

Portable paw cleaner

Cleaning your dog’s paws after a long muddy walk doesn’t have to involve chasing them around with an old towel. The whole paw-cleaning dance can be simplified with this paw-cleaning hack, which gives your pup’s feet an individual wash – something they will far prefer over the trauma of a full-on bath.

Portable water bottle

Have you ever tried to tilt your Chilly’s bottle at the perfect angle so your dog can lap up a slow stream of water, and instead, you dump the entire contents on the ground? Or worse: they get their tongue all up in the neck. It’s a real lose-lose for you both, let’s be honest. Here’s your save: a portable dog water bottle opens in a new tab has a button that releases water into the attached tray – and keeps the rest locked inside the container until your pup’s next water break.

Aquapaw bath tool

Can’t get your pup to sit still during bath time? You aren’t the only one – in fact, there are dozens of products on the market that promise to make both of your lives easier by keeping your dog’s focus elsewhere and allowing you to actually... clean them. This just happens to be one of the better looking, effective and joy-sparking options, allowing you to stroke your pup at the same time as cleaning them. Hence, it’s viral TikTok status.

Furbo pet camera

Ever wondered what your pet gets up to while you’re away? Maybe you find that the laces on your favourite shoes have turned into cat toys or that your socks are soaked with slobber. Regardless, when you get home from work, things seem to be a little bit different than how you left them. Enter the Furbo dog cam opens in a new tab , which allows you to keep an eye on your furry friend while you’re presumably doing way less fun (and, in their eyes, important) stuff.

Diggs Groov crate training toy

Puppy training opens in a new tab is not a task to take on lightly. Between the crying and accidents, it’s no one’s favourite part of pet parenting, which is why we love anything that makes the job a lighter lift including this crate training opens in a new tab enrichment toy from Diggs. Just try to stop yourself from buying their crate-training starter set, too.

Self-grooming cat brush

Cats are picky about their grooming tools and they’re also particular about how they’re used, at what speed, tempo and at what pressure. If you’ve ever accidentally brushed in the slightly wrong region while distractedly grooming your cat, you’ll understand the value of the following find. The corner attachment self-grooming cat brush allows your cat to be groomed their way and on their own time – as everything should be in the cat world.