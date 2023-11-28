10 Best Christmas Jumpers For Your Dog · The Wildest

Skip to main content

10 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Dogs

Get your pup in the festive spirit

by Nick Levine
27 November 2023
grey whippet in green fluffy jumper on a pink box

No December is complete without a Christmas jumper: they’ve become a staple of office Christmas parties and family gatherings alike. We’re not entirely sure when they became such a thing, but the first Bridget Jones film probably has something to do with it. And to be honest, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

That said, some Christmas jumpers are, well, a bit on the cringe side. So, to spare your pup’s blushes, we’ve rounded up some doggie options that are fun, festive and genuinely stylish. In these natty knits, your dog will be the envy of everyone they encounter on their Christmas Day walk (and nice and comfy and cosy, as a classic Christmas song tells us we should be).

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

James & Steel Christmas Blackbird Dog Jumper
£10.99

If you find some Christmas jumpers a bit too Christmassy, look no further than this relatively understated option. It will give your pup a pop of colour and a festive spring in their step without making them look like an oversized tree decoration.

£10.99 at Lords & Labradors
Bowl & Bone Blue Snowflake Dog Sweater
£54.95

Made from luxurious lamb’s wool, this dark blue snowflake jumper is another relatively understated option. Your pup will look particularly dapper in its smart roll-neck design.

£54.95 at Soho Poms
FatFace Shelter Stevie Sheep Dog Jumper
£24

This snug Christmas jumper comes with an altruistic flourish – 10 percent of sales will be donated to housing and homelessness charity Shelter, which really needs additional support this time of year.

£24 at Fat Face
Pets at Home Christmas Gingerbread Dog Jumper
£10

Pets at Home has an extensive range of canine Christmas jumpers, but this gingerbread design is definitely the most charming. It’s also machine washable, so practical as well as pretty to look at.

£10 at Pets at Home
TK Maxx Green Christmas Tree Dog Jumper
£12.99

This eye-catching festive knit is one of the most tree-mendous designs out there. And don’t worry if it looks a bit snug for your pup, because medium and large versions are available, too.

£12.99 at TK Maxx
Maxbone x Christian Cowan Holiday Glitz Jumper
£95

Your pup will feel like a doggy Joan Collins in this fancy festive jumper, which is made from feathers with metallic details. The ribbed collars and cuffs add to the super-luxe feel.

£95 at Selfridges
Benetton Pink Sweater for Dogs
£25.95

This sweater’s geometric pattern has a chic Nordic vibe. It’s made from soft yarn with a high collar for added cosiness, so your pup will be the talk of the park.

£25.95 at Benetton
Barbour Case Fair Isle Christmas Dog Jumper
£26.95

Is this fair isle knit festive enough to be considered a Christmas jumper? It comes in a colour scheme named ’cranberry’, and you can get a cute matching beanie for humans, so we’re saying yes.

£26.95 at Fenwick
New Look Red Christmas Knit Dog Jumper
£14.99

This jolly Christmas jumper is bright enough to cheer up even your grumpiest family member. And before you ask, yes, there is an equally fun version for humans.

£14.99 at New Look
Marks & Spencer Disco Santa Pet Jumper
£8

This winter warmer is more of a quilted jacket than a traditional woolly jumper, but it’s one of the most fun (and snug-looking) designs on the market. Perfect for your pup’s Christmas Day walk.

£8 at Marks & Spencer

Nick Levine

Nick Levine is a freelance writer and editor based in south London. If you ever need a cat or dog-sitter, he is ready, willing, able and battle-hardened.

Related articles