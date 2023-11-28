10 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Dogs
Get your pup in the festive spirit
No December is complete without a Christmas jumper: they’ve become a staple of office Christmas parties and family gatherings alike. We’re not entirely sure when they became such a thing, but the first Bridget Jones film probably has something to do with it. And to be honest, we wouldn’t have it any other way.
That said, some Christmas jumpers are, well, a bit on the cringe side. So, to spare your pup’s blushes, we’ve rounded up some doggie options that are fun, festive and genuinely stylish. In these natty knits, your dog will be the envy of everyone they encounter on their Christmas Day walk (and nice and comfy and cosy, as a classic Christmas song tells us we should be).
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Nick Levine
Nick Levine is a freelance writer and editor based in south London. If you ever need a cat or dog-sitter, he is ready, willing, able and battle-hardened.
