These days pets are treated more like family members than mere companions (as they should be), so it was only a matter of time before the travel industry caught up. Enter BarkAir opens in a new tab , the dog-friendly airline that’s turning the traditional pet travel experience on its tail. With inaugural flights from the UK just around the corner, the canine-friendly carrier is poised to revolutionise how pet parents jet set with their four-legged friends.

You’ve booked a holiday, you should be excited, right? However, for many pet parents, the prospect of leaving our four-legged companions behind, or subjecting them to the stresses of air travel in the hold can render your trip bittersweet. This is where BarkAir comes in. No longer will your beloved canine companions be relegated to the confines of a crate opens in a new tab ; instead, they’ll roam the cabin in style, soaking up the sights, scents and snacks from 30,000 feet.

At the heart of BarkAir’s ethos is the promise of a ‘white paw experience’, where every aspect of the journey is meticulously tailored to cater to canine comfort in the clouds – essentially dogs come first, and humans second. The pup-friendly airline never books flights to full capacity to ensure you and your dog have enough room to spread out comfortably (in a Gulfstream G5 to be specific).

Upon booking, humans will be contacted by a BarkAir concierge to collect information about your dog and your travel plans in order to give them “the best overall travel experience possible”. Once on board, your pup will be greeted by friendly cabin crew who are trained to cater to their every whim. From in-flight entertainment to seat personalisations, BarkAir ensures that every passenger – both two- and four-legged – feels like a VIP (Very Important Pup).

The whole experience is set to be high-end and highly personalised with concierges and cabin crew dedicated to getting to know you and your dog before the flight to ensure a safe, pleasant journey that’s essentially a spa in the sky. BarkAir cabins are equipped with calming aids, including soothing pheromones and lavender-scented towels, creating a serene ambiance designed to put even the most anxious pups opens in a new tab at ease.

But the pampering doesn’t end there. BarkAir concierges stand ready with a ‘just in case’ bag brimming with treats, leads, poo bags and all the essentials for a calm voyage. As the aircraft takes off and lands, dogs are treated to their beverage of choice (water, bone broth, you name it), to relieve any ear discomfort commonly caused by the change in cabin pressure.

There is one pretty huge price tag standing in the way of pampering adventures with your pup, however. A ticket from London to New York will set you back a grand total of $6,000–8,000 (£4,800–6,400) – and that’s for a one-way ticket. The price includes a seat for pup and human (you’re basically their assistant at this point), plus luggage and a transfer from the airport when you land, which might soften the blow slightly, but it’s still a hefty cost. (Maybe it’s time to set up that OnlyPaws account after all…)

Currently, BarkAir's routes connect New York City and Los Angeles, with flights from London to New York set to commence by the end of May 2024 end, but the pet-friendly airline has ambitious plans to expand its network, with new routes on the horizon. Sky’s the limit, right?