Best Homemade Dog Biscuits Recipe: Healthy & Easy Dog Treats

Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits

Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds

by Daniela Lopez
31 October 2023
A man holding out a dog biscuit to a Dalmatian on a kitchen floor.
Photo: Bethany Ferr / Pexels

Treat your dog with these super-easy homemade seeded dog biscuits. This recipe includes basic ingredients you can find at home and can easily be adapted with any number of toppers. With only four simple ingredients, this dog biscuit recipe is vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free, so it should be easy on your pup’s tummy. Make dog biscuits from scratch with this simple recipe.

What’s in this dog biscuit recipe

Adapted from Karissa’s Vegan Kitchen recipe for hemp seed dog biscuits, this recipe uses a variety of ground seeds such as flax, pumpkin and sunflower seeds. The seeds used in this dog biscuit recipe pack a nutritious punch but feel free to experiment with other healthy seeds for dogs.

Unsalted seeds can be beneficial treats for pups because they provide them with important vitamins, minerals, amino acids and loads of fibre. Pumpkin and sunflower seed both provide pups with a boost of antioxidants, while flax seeds are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. Apple sauce adds a touch of sweetness and provides dogs with essential vitamins A and C, and calcium.

Are homemade biscuits good for dogs?

While you might love sharing your food with your dog, crackers for people aren’t good treats for dogs because they contain too much sugar, salt and added ingredients that irritate a dog’s stomach. Do dogs also benefit from high-value homemade biscuits made with raw leafy veggies, fruits and seeds? Susan Thixton, author of Dinner Pawsible, answers, “Fresh grinding makes rich foods like seeds and nuts – wonderful sources of protein and trace nutrients – more digestible, as well as helps the body access their wonderful omega fatty-acid oils. You can make great pet food add-ins [at home] by using a NutriBullet, Vitamix or even a coffee grinder.”

With this recipe, you’ll find a nutrient-dense alternative to an overly sweet (or salty) treat – a healthy biscuit for dogs that is easy to make.

Homemade Dog Biscuit Recipe

Healthy and easy-to-make dog biscuits are limited only to your imagination. Here you’ll find some tried-and-tested seeded dog biscuits, that your dog will love.

INGREDIENTS

  • 190g oat flour (make your own grinding the oats yourself for maximum freshness)

  • 125g unsweetened applesauce (tinned or homemade)

  • 50g ground-up seeds. Use a variety of ground seeds like flax, pumpkin and sunflower seeds

  • 50g olive oil or any neutral vegetable oil

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 180C

  2. Mix the oat flour, apple sauce, seeds and oil together in a bowl.

  3. Work and knead the mixture a few times inside the bowl.

  4. Form the dough into a ball and refrigerate covered for 30 minutes.

  5. Generously dust working space and rolling pin in oat flour. Roll out the dough, about ¼ inch thick.

  6. Cut the dough into rectangles or your choice of shapes.

  7. Place unbaked dog biscuits on a greaseproof paper-lined baking sheet, evenly spaced.

  8. Bake at 180C for 30 minutes or until the biscuits are hardened and cooked through.

Illustration of food bowlDog

daniela lopez

Daniela Lopez

Daniela Lopez is a digital media specialist and long-time contributor to The Bark.

