If your pup loves to curl up in a cosy corner, a heated dog bed could be a sound investment – especially as many models can be packed up and taken on your travels. Heated dog beds and pads can also be particularly soothing for pups with arthritis or joint pain. So, here are seven of the best heated dog beds on the market, including self-heating options and models designed especially for small and large breeds.

Woov Cordless Heating Dog Bed £ 159.95 Because this heated dog bed is cordless – it runs on a rechargeable battery – it can be safely used outside. The robust fabric is UV and dirt-proof and there are three different heat settings so you can get it 'just right ' for your pup (which isn't always easy when the weather keeps changing from day to day). £159.95 at Stoov