The Best Christmas Gifts For Dog Parents
Being a dog parent is hard work, so let’s make it a little easier
share article
Being a dog parent is great fun and incredibly rewarding, but hard work at times, too. It also requires serious organisational skills and patience (especially when your pup interrupts the most important Zoom meeting of the week). With this in mind, we’ve rounded up some gifts that will make their lives a little easier, as well as reminding them why they became a dog parent in the first place.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
8 Christmas-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy
- opens in a new tab
9 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just for Pets
Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat
- opens in a new tab
Playing Tug With Your Dog Is Good Exercise For Both of You
The basics of the tug game and how to trouble-shoot common problems
- opens in a new tab
6 Genius Interactive Dog Toys From Nina Ottosson
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup