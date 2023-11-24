The Best Christmas Gifts For Dog Parents

Being a dog parent is great fun and incredibly rewarding, but hard work at times, too. It also requires serious organisational skills and patience (especially when your pup interrupts the most important Zoom meeting of the week). With this in mind, we ’ve rounded up some gifts that will make their lives a little easier, as well as reminding them why they became a dog parent in the first place.

opens in a new tab Google Nest Cam opens in a new tab £ 58.99 Perfect for the person who wants to keep an eye on their dog when they’re out of the house, the Google Nest Cam can alert a user when their pet has entered the room. Videos are full-colour, high resolution and securely stored through your Google account. The Nest Cam is also a lovely little piece of design that fits stylishly into any home. £58.99 at Amazon opens in a new tab