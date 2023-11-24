The Best Christmas Gifts For Dog Parents · The Wildest

The Best Christmas Gifts For Dog Parents

Being a dog parent is hard work, so let’s make it a little easier

by Charles Manning
24 November 2023
holiday gift guide for dog lovers
Collage: The Wildest

Being a dog parent is great fun and incredibly rewarding, but hard work at times, too. It also requires serious organisational skills and patience (especially when your pup interrupts the most important Zoom meeting of the week). With this in mind, we’ve rounded up some gifts that will make their lives a little easier, as well as reminding them why they became a dog parent in the first place.

colorful hay crates
HAY Colour Crate
£4.1

A playful, stylish option for organising your dog’s toys, treats and other accessories, these collapsible crates are stackable to the ceiling, come in three sizes and over a dozen colours, and are made entirely from recycled plastic.

£4.1 at Nordic Nest
Dogs In The Woods Chilly’s Insulated Cup
£17.25

Even the keenest dog parent can find an early morning walk laborious, especially in the cold winter months. But one thing definitely makes it easier: coffee. And this stylish Emma Bridgewater reusable cup will keep it piping hot as they face the great outdoors.

£17.25 at Emma Bridgewater
the apple nest cam in fog blue
Google Nest Cam
£58.99

Perfect for the person who wants to keep an eye on their dog when they’re out of the house, the Google Nest Cam can alert a user when their pet has entered the room. Videos are full-colour, high resolution and securely stored through your Google account. The Nest Cam is also a lovely little piece of design that fits stylishly into any home. 

£58.99 at Amazon
Merry Mutts Packable Shopper
£7

There is nothing cuter than a dog in a Christmas jumper, and this shopping bag is absolutely covered in them. It’ll make popping out for bread and milk (and OK, a flat white to go as well) that bit more fun.

£7 at Battersea Shop
the colorful glass containers
Pulpo Large Handmade Container
£320

Why stuff your dog’s treats in a plastic bin hidden away under the sink when you could store them in this gorgeous hand-blown glass container? Remove the lid, and it also doubles as a fabulous vase. It’s a great way to elevate the daily experience of treating your pup, but not exactly cheap, so very much an investment purchase.

£320 at Farfetch
Personalised Pet Portrait Sketch
£47

What dog parent wouldn’t appreciate a bespoke pencil portrait of their pup (personalised with their name below)? Each one is hand-drawn in Devon, and you’ll just need to send a clear photo of the dog in question with the order.

£47 at Not on the High Street
William Morris Dog Walker’s Gift Set
£22.5

This kit contains just about everything a dog parent could need on a freezing winter walk: hand cream, calming mist, paw and nose balm, a hand warmer, poo bag holder and poo cloth. And it comes housed in a super-stylish William Morris print box.

£22.5 at Guide Dog Shop
Wallace Whippet White Ceramic Ring Holder
£12.5

This elegant ceramic ring holder is the ideal gift for a dog parent who removes their bling before a long walk (or maybe just before doing the washing up).

£12.5 at Oliver Bonas

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

