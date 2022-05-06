Sharing food with your dog might seem radical, but it’s actually the way dogs were fed for millennia. The bond people developed with dogs is partly because dogs and humans could eat the same foods, and the act of sharing reinforced this unique connection (as they taught us at nursery: sharing is caring). But not all foods are safe for dogs, so it’s crucial to know which fruits and vegetables are recommended. Here are 10 healthy, sharable fruits and veggies for you and your pup.

A few words of caution: first, it might seem obvious, but none of these fruits and veggies by themselves constitutes a ‘complete and balanced’ meal. If your dog has any health or weight issues, check with your vet before introducing new snacks. As with any new food, gradually start with a small portion to see if it’s something your dog enjoys and tolerates on the, umm, digestive side opens in a new tab . With those caveats, here are 10 healthy fruits and vegetables that are safe to share with your dog.

1. Banana

Bananas are a good source of potassium for dogs. Potassium is good for muscle building and blood vessel function and helps regulate the acidity of a dog’s body fluids. Bananas have lots of pyridoxine (vitamin B6), which helps metabolise proteins and regulates blood cell function so the blood can bring more oxygen to the brain and muscle. They also contain vitamin C, an antioxidant that protects a dog’s cells from damage and helps build cartilage.

How to add bananas to your dog’s food

There are many ways to give bananas to your dog, but the most basic method is simply to mash a bit of banana and mix it with your dog’s food. Note: the compounds in bananas that make them smell banana-y are offensive to some pups.

2. Swede

A sorely ignored vegetable, the swede is a healthy veggie for dogs. Swedes are very good boiled and mashed. They’re available all year in most supermarkets and keep well. Their high levels of vitamin C, potassium and carotenoids (precursors to vitamin A) help improve eye health and the maintenance of DNA activation in cells. Swedes are also important in a dog’s immune system function and have a number of lesser-known phytochemicals, which are shown to reduce the risk of several chronic diseases associated with ageing and help fight cancer.

How to add swede to your dog’s food

Peel, boil and mash the swede, then add a little bit of safflower or olive oil; these oils are not harmful to dogs, who need fats and handle them far better than people.

Related article opens in a new tab Beware of Bloat in Dogs opens in a new tab Consider it the mother of all dog emergencies – if your dog has it, take them to the vet ASAP. Learn how to spot the condition and how it ’ s treated

3. Sweet potato

Dogs love sweet potatoes, and with good reason. Sweet potatoes are loaded with nutrients, such as carotenoids and vitamin C, in addition to some lesser-known antioxidants and phytochemicals. They are high in pyridoxine, potassium, fibre and magnesium. Sweet potatoes are also good sources of copper, iron and manganese – essential minerals that perform myriad functions in cells, from transporting oxygen to assisting in the assembly of proteins.

How to add sweet potato to your dog’s food

As with swedes, a simple way to introduce them is to boil, then mash and add a bit of good oil. Dogs also love this sweet potato recipe.

4. Carrots

Carrots are a great dog snack; they’re crunchy, sweet, and most dogs really like them. They are loaded with carotenoids, fibre, vitamin C and vitamin K (needed for blood clotting), as well as potassium. Carrots have magnesium, manganese, most of the B vitamins, and phosphorus, which is required for energy production, among other things.

How to add carrots to your dog’s food

Start out slowly; too much fibre may cause your dog to get a bit gassy. If your pup isn’t interested, try soaking lightly steamed carrots in chicken broth to increase their appeal.

5. Green beans

This veggie makes a perfect addition to any pup’s dinner. Some dogs love raw green beans, but most prefer them blanched, which makes for easier digestion. An excellent source of vitamin K and fibre, these veggies also contain vitamin C, carotenoids, potassium, B vitamins, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, iron and manganese.

How to add green beans to your dog’s food

Blanch green beans before serving to your pup. Boiling green beans will lose all of their beneficial nutrients.

6. Papaya

Papayas are loved for their sweet taste and vibrant colour. This tropical fruit contains papain, an enzyme often used as a meat tenderiser. It assists in the breakdown of proteins and thus is considered a ‘digestive aid’. Ripe papaya is an excellent source of carotenoids and potent antioxidants and is also high in vitamin C, most of the B vitamins, potassium, magnesium and fibre. These nutrients benefit a dog’s eye health, blood vessel integrity, and joint function opens in a new tab .

How to add papaya to your dog’s food

Scoop out the ripe papaya and serve it as a snack to your pup. Be sure to remove the seeds. While edible, papaya seeds have a peppery flavour that may be too much for your dog.

7. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is low in calories and high in soluble fibre. Pumpkin makes a nice treat for a pup with an upset tummy and also helps resolve bouts of diarrhoea. It is low in sodium and exceptionally high in carotenoids, potassium and vitamin C, and has some calcium and B vitamins. Pumpkin can be used as a fat substitute when making dog treats.

How to add pumpkin to your dog’s food

Steam and mash fresh pumpkin for your pup, opens in a new tab or take the easy way out and use canned pumpkin (organic, if possible). If using canned, read the label carefully to be sure you’re getting 100 percent pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling, which has added salts and sugars.

8. Blueberries

Blueberries are available all year, either fresh or frozen and loaded with phytochemicals. They are an excellent treat for your dog. The deep blue colour comes from anthocyanidins, which are potent antioxidants, and the berries also supply vitamin C, vitamin E, manganese and fibre. Slow introduction in small quantities is particularly essential here. Gorging on this tasty fruit can cause a potential stomach ache for both pups and people.

How to add blueberries to your dog’s food

Rinse and serve whole, mash lightly, or try out this simple four-ingredient blueberry dog treat recipe.

9. Turnip leaves

Turnip leaves are an excellent source of vitamin K, vitamin C, carotenoids, most B vitamins, fibre and manganese. They are also a good source of calcium, copper, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus, and provide a complement of antioxidants. Turnip leaves are bitter and contain appreciable amounts of oxalates that can bind minerals, and goitrogens, which may interfere with thyroid function in susceptible pups – so check with your vet.

How to add turnip leaves to your dog’s food

To minimise these effects and maximise palatability, sauté or blanch. Most recipes call for sautéing, which maintains the leaves’ nutritional density and increases the odds that your dog (and you) will eat these healthful veggies.

10. Swiss chard

Chard is a pretty veggie, which belongs to the same family as beetroot and spinach, known for its dark leafy greens and brightly coloured stems. Chard is a great food to add to your dog’s menu because it has tons of nutrients, which are best kept by blanching and not boiling the leaves and stalks to mush. Blanching sweetens the leaves and frees up some of the oxalates, which can bind minerals. Chard’s nutrients have the potential to maintain your dog’s bone health, blood vessel integrity, eye health and immune function and benefit optimal muscle function and energy production.

How to add chard to your dog’s food

Give your dog some blanched, chopped chard enhanced with a bit of olive oil; if you’re lucky, your best friend will want the blanching water, too.