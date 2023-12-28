Carrots are one of those underrated vegetables opens in a new tab that we all should be eating more of, including your pup. Low in calories, loaded with nutrients and very affordable, carrots are a great addition to your dog’s diet. And most dogs really like them. Here’s how to incorporate carrots into your pup’s mealtime.

The health benefits of carrots for dogs

Carrots are packed with nutrients opens in a new tab including beta-carotene, antioxidants, fibre, vitamin C and vitamin K (needed for proper blood clotting), as well as potassium. They’re also an excellent source of magnesium, manganese, most of the B vitamins and phosphorus, which is required for energy production, among other things. Loaded with lutein, carrots can also help keep your dog’s eyes healthy. But since carrots contain a lot of fibre, it’s best to introduce them slowly.

How to add carrots to your dog’s diet

Feed your dog raw carrots cut into sticks or thin disk shapes to reward good behaviour. You can also grate carrots and add them as a topper to your dog’s meals. Pro tip: to make carrots even tastier, steam them in chicken broth before serving.

Be sure to wash carrots before feeding them to your dog, and if you buy organic, there’s no need to peel them; the skin is as healthy as the rest of the vegetable. Carrot greens are loaded with nutrients and can be fed to your dog, but you’ll need to chop them finely to mask their earthy flavour, which some dogs dislike.