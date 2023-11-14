7 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products · The Wildest

Skip to main content

7 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more

by Rebecca Caplan
31 October 2023
The Wildest

Making sure your dog is well-groomed is the key to keeping them comfortable whatever the weather. Unfortunately, the market is flooded with grooming products containing harsh chemicals and fragrances that can irritate your dog’s senses and coat – and pile up in landfill sites. A great way to avoid both downers is to choose natural formulas that are organic and sustainable.

Still, rampant greenwashing can make it hard to tell which products are good for your pet and the planet. That’s why we’ve put together a rundown of eco-friendly grooming products, from soothing balms to nourishing supplements and super-kind eye wipes.  

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

the ethique soap bar in blue with limes on top
Ethique Bow Wow Bar
£11

To start, this multi-purpose shampoo bar by Ethique is a great foundational tool for your at-home grooming kit. Made primarily with neem, oatmeal and coconut oil, this wash bar is great for a full bath or even for simply rinsing off your dog’s paws after a muddy walk. It’s also PH neutral, so it won’t strip your dog’s skin and coat of its natural oils, which is important for keeping their health in balance. Plus, Ethique is committed to climate-positive, plastic-free business practices, which is thoughtfully detailed on its website. 

£11 at Ethique
the green eye cleaner
Natural Rapport Eye Wipes & Tear Stain Remover
£18

If your dog struggles with runny eyes, these mess-free eye wipes and tear stain remover by Natural Rapport are the perfect solution. Made using only human-grade and plant-based ingredients, these eye wipes get glowing reviews and are safe for dogs 12 weeks and up, as well as cats. Not only do they remove build-up and stains caused by tears, saliva and mucus, but the formula is gentle enough for even the most sensitive pet. Since all the harsh chemicals have been cut out, you can safely use it on your pet’s eyes, nose and mouth.

£18 at RKL Trading
the natural dog co skin soother tub
Natural Dog Company Skin Soother Balm (118ml)
£19.99

If your pup could use some help achieving velvety soft paws, opt for this skin-soothing balm by the Natural Dog Company. The go-to remedy for healing and soothing dry, itchy skin, this balm treats and heals redness and inflammation, hot spots, rashes, allergy irritations, cuts and wounds, bug bites and more with its antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory formula. Made using entirely natural ingredients, the Natural Dog Company is also committed to sourcing products grown without pesticides and chemical fertilisers – making this balm 100 percent natural and safely lickable. 

£19.99 at Amazon
Natural Dog Company Skin and Coat Supplement
£29.99

This daily supplement contains an array of natural ingredients – from wild Alaskan salmon oil to nourishing fatty acids – that will help to keep your dog’s skin and coat as healthy as possible. The chewy capsule has a pea and salmon flavour, which, thankfully, will be a lot more appealing to your pup than it probably is to you.

£29.99 at Only Dogs Allowed
the oxyfresh dental kit
Oxyfresh Dental Kit
£27

One of the braver grooming tasks we take on as pet parents is dental care. And taking care of your dog’s teeth doesn’t only result in better breath and less grimy gums – it’s actually vital to extending your pet’s life. For a natural option that gets the job done, go with this dental kit by Oxyfresh. Backed by vets and hundreds of five-star reviews, this human-grade dental kit is as comprehensive as Oxyfresh’s climate responsibility and sustainability plan. Plus, it’s flavour- and scent-free, so even the pickiest of pups will approve.

£27 at Desert Cart
Wild For Dogs Smooth Criminal Calming Leave-in Detangler (250ml)
£18.5

Packed with natural ingredients including aloe vera, oat extract and lavender essential oil, this detangling spray is designed to soften knots and make your dogs coat as glossy as possible. If your pup suffers from anxiety, you can also spritz it on their bedding before they settle down for the night and let the lavender oil work its magic.

£18.5 at Wild for Dogs
Wild Wash Super Sensitive Shampoo & Conditioner (250ml each)
£17.95

Founded by London-based pet boutique owners Andrew and Jane Cooper, Wild Wash specialises in all-natural products for dogs, cats and other pets with sensitive skin. This shampoo and conditioner combo uses organic aloe vera and calendula – also known as marigold, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties – to soothe and heal your pups skin.

£17.95 at Wild Wash

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Related articles