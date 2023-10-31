9 Dental Products to Keep Your Dog’s Teeth Gleaming

There are about a million things more fun than brushing your dog’s teeth. No matter how many treats opens in a new tab you offer, how much playtime you engage in or even if you cover the toothbrush with peanut butter opens in a new tab (which we don’t recommend), little can be done to make a toothbrush more than a torture device in your dog’s eyes. Knowing all of this, you may be asking yourself, ‘ Do I really need to brush my dog’s teeth? ’

According to vet Dr Daniel T Carmichael, “The short answer is only the ones you want to save!” He adds that periodontal disease affects 85 percent of dogs, so those teeth definitely deserve some attention.

Although daily brushing is the best way to maintain your dog’s oral hygiene and stave off early onset dental disease, even the most stringent pro-brush advocates acknowledge that it’s no easy task. The best treatment is always prevention, so anything you can do to keep the bacterial plaque from accumulating on your dog’s teeth, the better.

How to brush your dog’s teeth

As far as tools go, you don’t need a special brush – any soft-bristled toothbrush is fine. A large breed, such as a Greyhound, might need something longer, and a small dog, such as a Pug, might benefit from a child’s brush.

Once you’ve chosen your player (or tooth-brushing tool), you’re ready to start brushing, but unfortunately, your pup probably isn’t. It’s best to start them as puppies or young dogs, but if you’ve adopted a senior dog or are just beginning the process, it’s important not to rush or push their boundaries.

“Get them used to the process. As you’re stroking them, lift up their lips and look at their teeth,” says Dr Carmichael, adding that it helps to go slowly and take breaks. It’s best to start by letting them lick the toothpaste off of your finger, then off of the toothbrush before you begin the process of brushing.

When you’re ready to take the final plunge into brushing your dog’s teeth, make sure the outside surfaces of the teeth are exposed and begin brushing them in circular motions. If you’ve adopted an older dog, they may have pre-existing dental issues, sensitivity or just won’t be comfortable with a brush in their mouth. In that case, go to your vet for an oral examination and potentially a professional dental treatment. That requires general anaesthesia, which could end up costing a fair bit, so it makes sense to start brushing early.

Oh, and once you’ve finished brushing, don’t forget to give the patient a treat – the dog equivalent of a lollipop. It’s important to reward them for their patience and make the experience a positive one so they’ll let you do it again (and hopefully, many times over). The gold standard is daily toothbrushing, so we’ve come up with the best dental products that should be in your pup’s medicine cabinet.

Best dog dental products

opens in a new tab DogsLife Toothbrush with Toothpaste (100g) opens in a new tab £ 12.99 Looking for a deep-cleaning toothpaste to do the extra work for you? You could find your solution in this Dogslife dental care kit, which includes a triple-headed toothbrush to help remove plaque from all sides, deodorise bad breath and soothe sore gums. Made with peppermint, aloe vera and grapefruit seeds, it’ll get your pup’s whites whiter with minimal red (bleeding gums). £12.99 at OurDogsLife opens in a new tab

