Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
Lifestyle
Let’s talk about life as a pet parent. We’ve got travel tips, dating advice, adoption info, and so much more.
6 Ways to Keep Your Dog Entertained While You’re At Work
Don’t hit pause on your pet’s playtime – these solo activities will help 9–5 fly by for them
life with pets
Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
Wildly Popular
- health
- behaviour
- health
- health
- behaviour
- health
pets & their people
Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (eg your ex). And get more tips on the people stuff.
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
adoption & fostering
New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
sustainability
Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimise your pet’s carbon pawprint.
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
Make your own toys, beds, snuffle mats and more and save yourself a bunch of money in the long run
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
travel
From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
An awkward reality for many of us
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
animal advocacy
Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…