Crocs have gone through one hell of a cultural journey in their relatively short life. Beginning in the early 2000s, the foam clogs faced initial ridicule for their bulky and cartoonish-looking design. However, early adopters stayed true to their fave and the colourful shoes became a staple in hospitals, kitchens and many other professions that involve standing for hours on end.

In these circles, the unconventional shoe blossomed, praised for its cushioned base, which offered the wearer considerable arch, ankle and back support. For a solid decade, Crocs were relegated to the realm of sensible footwear. Then, at some point, known Crocs advocate opens in a new tab Ariana Grande and a bunch of cool gen-Zers opens in a new tab made them fashionable opens in a new tab . Crocs are now making their way to the dog walk – and not just via the feet of chic pet parents.

Wagwear’s WagWellies opens in a new tab were originally conceived as wellington boots for dogs. The rubber slip-ons were acclaimed by dog dads and mums for their comfort, durability and protection from extreme weather conditions. But, even the best things have room for improvement.

Enter the WagWellies Mojave opens in a new tab . These Croc-inspired dog shoes are a more ventilated update on Wagwear’s OG boot. By matching the popular clogs’ mildly punctured design, it lets pups’ toes breathe and allows for all-year use. This offers consistent protection against hot pavement in the summer and icy stairs in the winter.

Equally important – they’re super-cute. The Mojave comes in four vibrant colours: hot pink, cobalt blue, neon orange and neon green. Plus, there’s a sleek black option for my fellow ageing emos.

Any Crocs devotee will tell you that one of the best things about Crocs are Jibbitz, which are little charms people clip on to the shoes’ sporadic holes. While Wagwear is not, in any way, affiliated with Crocs, pet parents on Instagram opens in a new tab have provided evidence that Jibbitz fit into the WagWellies. Just remember that this added décor is definitely for you – and the tiny pieces are not safe if your pup is a chewer.

