Despite our best efforts, we all age. While retinol, hair dye and the uniquely human ability to lie about mathematical certainties help us prolong facing this truth, the physical effects of our bodies slowly deteriorating are inevitable. But as most of us eventually learn, with a few lifestyle changes and the right products, not much will actually change day-to-day. This revelation also applies to our pups as they enter the senior dog designation – minus the human vanity pleas that typically precede it.

“With senior dogs, I find the care to be the same for an adult dog at a baseline in terms of basic routine. Some of the changes that occur over time would be any chronic conditions that may develop through ageing”, explains The Wildest Collective veterinarian Dr John Iovino. opens in a new tab “These may need to be managed with medication or repeat vet visits to ensure things are on track in terms of treatment. Some senior dogs may require specific nutrient requirements and supplementation for certain issues and so a diet change and supplements may be needed later on.”

Contrary to our (read: my) proclivity to grow bitter, jaded or confused by the next generation’s obsession with influencers I ’ ve never heard of, Dr Iovino states a dog’s personality will remain intact as they age. All they need is a few useful adjustments and helpful tools to ease the transition into their golden years. So naturally, we rounded up a few helpful products to look out for if you’re adopting a senior dog or yours is starting to grey.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Orthopaedic bed

opens in a new tab George Barclay Savile Orthopaedic Walled Dog Bed opens in a new tab £ 69.99 Just as we grow out of our twenties and can no longer handle crashing on floors and sofas, our dogs also need a sleep upgrade. Orthopaedic beds can be a great way to give them a helping hand in this area. “As they age, most – if not all – will eventually develop some form of arthritis, and this can help decrease any pressure on hips, knees and elbows, versus a firmer type bedding,” explains Dr Iovino. £69.99 at George Barclay opens in a new tab

Elevated dog bowl

opens in a new tab Pets So Good Oreo Table opens in a new tab £ 55 Joint pain and ageing go together like puppies and getting into trouble. But there are many small adjustments that’ll help your pup handle their ageing joints. To avoid them bending over too much, try an elevated bowl. “I think elevated food bowls are a good idea for any dog, especially if they’re larger or they have, for example, a chronic neck issue that may make it more difficult to put their head downwards,” says Dr Iovino. £55 at SSense opens in a new tab

Lifter harness

Joint support supplement

opens in a new tab Zesty Paws Vet Strength Mobility Bites opens in a new tab £ 34.87 Again, joint issues are a huge part of ageing. “As dogs age, natural function of the joint starts to deteriorate. Cartilage and bone inside of the joints start to deteriorate and this stimulates the body to create inflammation to help clean up the issue,” says Dr Iovino. Luckily, he offers an easy relief option. “We have a lot of evidence that joint supplementation can be helpful to rebuild components of the joints and this will help them function better and in many cases can help to reduce pain.” £34.87 at iHerb opens in a new tab

Steps

Car ramp

Toe grips

opens in a new tab Dr. Buzby’s ToeGrips opens in a new tab £ 29.16 Toe grips can help provide traction for dogs developing mobility issues on slippery floors – granted they’re OK with their toes being handled. That being said, Dr Iovino does warn for some caution against persistent chewers. “If a dog is prone to eating or swallowing foreign material, then I can see one of the toe grips potentially being swallowed if they decide to try and chew off the product,” he says. £29.16 at K9 Comfort opens in a new tab

Stroller

Nappies

opens in a new tab Washable Dog Nappies opens in a new tab £ 19.99 While he recommends trying medication first, Dr Iovino sees diapers as a decent option for senior dogs prone to accidents. “I think dog nappies are useful for some dogs, especially if they have issues with incontinence. In this case, it will help the pet parent not clean up as much urine on the floor and can help with stress during these times when dealing with incontinence,” he says. £19.99 at Pet Impact opens in a new tab

Incontinence support supplement

Potty pad