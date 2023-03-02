Here are four common dental problems your pup might face and how to treat them

Here’s a question: do you know where your dog’s toothbrush opens in a new tab is? If not, put one on your list of things to buy the next time you do the big shop, along with a tube of made-for-dogs toothpaste (human brands can upset a dog’s stomach, among other things) or even just baking soda.

According to a study from the Royal Veterinary College opens in a new tab , one in eight dogs suffers from dental disease every year. That’s a lot of pups suffering from preventable pain. Left unchecked, oral bacteria can enter your dog’s bloodstream and cause damage to their heart, liver, kidneys and lungs. Below, learn about some of the most common dental problems in dogs and how you can help prevent and treat them.

Dental diseases in dogs

Periodontal disease

Periodontal disease, the most commonly occurring disease in dogs and cats opens in a new tab , is defined as plaque-induced inflammatory pathology of any part of the tissues that hold the tooth in the mouth. Dogs’ teeth are covered in bacteria-rich plaque, which, when combined with minerals in the saliva, hardens into tartar (or calculus) that traps even more bacteria. Left unattended, your dog’s gums can become inflamed, resulting in gingivitis opens in a new tab and, ultimately, periodontal disease.

Plaque

Plaque is a soft biofilm that contains bacteria and toxins. Plaque accumulates on the surface of dog teeth within hours after dental cleaning; if it mineralises, tartar (calculus) forms.

Gingivitis

Gingivitis in dogs opens in a new tab is the reversible form of periodontal disease, affecting only gingiva (the gums). As inflammation continues, the gum detaches from the dog’s tooth, creating a pocket. Toxins from plaque bacteria and enzymes from inflammatory cells cause further destruction of periodontal tissues.

Periodontitis

Periodontitis is the more severe form of periodontal disease in dogs. It results in attachment loss, gingival recession, and loss of alveolar bone, which loosen the tooth and puts it at risk of falling out. In dogs with multi-rooted teeth, the furcation between two roots becomes exposed. Bacteria, toxins and inflammatory mediators may also be released into the bloodstream, allowing them to travel throughout the body and cause harm to important organ systems.

Dental diseases and small breed dogs

No matter how big or small your dog is, they have 42 teeth. If they’re one of the toy or short-nosed breeds, those teeth are likely to be crowded, which means greater potential for developing dental problems.

Dental treatment options

Your dog should generally have an annual oral examination performed by a veterinary health care professional. The amount of dental deposits (plaque and tartar) and the condition of the gingiva (colour, texture and shape) will dictate the need for placing your pet under anaesthesia to have dental scaling and periodontal therapy performed.

Although anaesthesia will never be 100 percent risk-free, modern anaesthetic and patient-evaluation techniques minimise the risks, and millions of dentistry and oral surgery procedures are safely performed each year.

Anaesthesia-free dental cleaning is also an option, though it too is best performed in the vet’s office; it has its advantages, but it’s not for all dogs, and ultimately, it doesn’t result in as good cleaning as one performed under anaesthesia – and there is much more oral discomfort and serious pain.

Preventing dental diseases in dogs

Daily brushing is one of the easiest things you can do to protect your dog’s overall health. Most plaque buildup occurs on the cheek side of your dog’s teeth, so when brushing, concentrate your efforts there. Granted, few dogs will step up to the bathroom sink and let you give their teeth a good scrubbing, but patience and a few positive-reinforcement techniques while brushing can help your dog be more cooperative.

Use oral hygiene aids

While an effective home oral hygiene program consists of daily tooth brushing, you can also use other oral health care products (for example, rinses/gels, chew toys, dental treats) to get a little more help.

Brush with toothpaste or baking soda

When oral hygiene is less than optimal, plaque can mineralise within two to three days, forming tartar that resists being easily brushed off. All you need is a soft-bristled and appropriately sized toothbrush, veterinary toothpaste (or baking soda), some patience and one minute each day.

Toys can help, too

Certain toys and treats can be used in combination with daily tooth brushing, oral health care products, yearly dental check-ups and dental cleaning and periodontal therapy. Toys and treats should not be too hard. Very hard materials can fracture teeth; stones and large ice cubes should also be avoided. Tennis balls are popular toys for many dogs; however, they are very abrasive and will rapidly wear down the teeth.

Bones can work with supervision

When used with supervision, raw bones, special chews, dental bones and toys, and other healthy products that work by scraping off plaque (but not tartar) can also help, although they shouldn’t be relied upon to do the whole job.

When all else fails, your vet can help

When your dog goes in for their annual examination, your vet will check out their teeth and gums and may recommend a thorough cleaning, which requires anaesthesia.

When all is said and done, the few seconds a day it takes to whisk a brush across your dog’s pearly whites will pay off in better health – not to mention kisses that make you smile – instead of quietly gag.