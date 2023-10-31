You’ve seen those people toting their pups around the city, taking them on the tube, through the park and with them into coffee shops. They look at ease – chic, even. That’s because they’ve cracked the code to the perfect shoulder bag. You know the one: the boat tote that has room for you and your pup’s travel water bottles, your sunglasses and their paw balm opens in a new tab , as well as some handy snacks opens in a new tab .

As all Londoners (and other city dwellers) know, finding the right bag to carry your daily essentials (phone, keys, wallet, headphones, etc) is a challenge all on its own. When you add a pup into the mix, dimensions, textiles and durability become astronomically more important. With the stakes being this high, it’s best to consult the experts. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favourite shoulder bags that double as carriers, so you can easily whisk your pup away for a stress-free day on the town.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab BÉIS Everyday Pet Tote opens in a new tab £ 131 To travel with a dog, you often have to sacrifice style for safety. However, Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell offered a solution without compromising either through her brand BÉIS and its Everyday Pet Tote. It ’s a daily pet carrier that is as chic as it is functional. £131 at BÉIS opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Wild One Everyday Pet Carrier opens in a new tab £ 155 Wild One has made a name in the pet care space for its minimalist-yet-playful accessories for millennial pet parents. But, did you know it produces eco-friendly products, too? The Everyday Pet Carrier is definitely stylish, but the fact its knit body is created out of 80 recycled bottles makes it all the more attractive. £155 at The Floof Dogs opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Waggo Canvas Dog Bag Carrier Tote opens in a new tab £ 136.28 This tote is perfect for the person whose preferred colour palette is black and neutrals. It goes with everything and has a sleek look that’ll take you from your morning walk to the supermarket to happy hour with you (and your pup’s) besties. Plus, it’s made with heavyweight duck canvas so you can rest assured that it’s durable enough to hold your most prized possession. £136.28 at Amazon opens in a new tab