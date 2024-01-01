With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball
Shopping
Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you’re after, we have the shopping guide for you.
9 of the Best Dog Grooming Products
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes
Wildly Popular
- health
- behaviour
- health
- health
- behaviour
- health
clothes & accessories
Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them
toys & puzzles
Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favourite toys to interactive puzzles.
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
Swedish meatballs: optional
food, treats & feeders
Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.
5 Cat Meal Toppers For Picky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons
Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey
Swedish meatballs: optional
health & grooming
Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
leads, collars & harnesses
Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish – from dog collars to cat harnesses.
Give your cat a key to the outside world
With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
beds & furniture
The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).
Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options
Swedish meatballs: optional
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
crates, carriers & travel gear
Shop for the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road – from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
Cat Carriers For a Quiet Ride
It’s the journey, not the destination
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles
art & home
Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
Sustainable
Shop sustainably for brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
They’re only one step away from world domination
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly
gift guide
Dog ‘gotcha day’? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? The Wildest crew (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.
Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them
Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline
Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?
products for pet people
Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world