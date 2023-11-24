8 Christmas-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy
share article
No one should be left empty-handed at Christmas, especially your dog. That‘s why we’ve rounded up some tempting festive toys to keep your pup occupied, out of trouble and feeling thoroughly spoiled from now until the new year. Below, all the seasonal lick mats, squeakers and rope toys that you‘ll need to make it a truly dog-friendly Christmas.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to Christmas dinner, here’s what you should know
- opens in a new tab
9 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just for Pets
Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat
- opens in a new tab
9 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade ceramics to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs
- opens in a new tab
9 Dental Products to Keep Your Dog’s Teeth Gleaming
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
- opens in a new tab
Tug-of-War: How to Find the Right Tug Toy for Your Dog
It doesn’t have to be a battle