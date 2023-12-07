The Perfect Dog Breed for Every Star Sign

You’ve probably used astrology to check your relationship compatibility with people you know, but you may be wondering if there’s a pet that meshes well with your star sign’s traits. For instance, a Sagittarius may love an energetic companion that keeps them moving around, while a Cancer would prefer a dog that is cool with staying in and cuddling. By looking to your sign, you can find clues about which particular breed or breed mix may be best suited to you and your lifestyle. Keep in mind that all dogs are different (just like you are) so these predictions shouldn’t be taken as gospel. Plus, mutts share myriad breed traits so may be perfect for a multifaceted personality.

Aries

You’re a natural leader, and you like to initiate activities and dive headfirst into new experiences. A Border Collie has just as much energy as you do and will always be up for an adventure. You may both enjoy long walks, a daily run or just throwing a ball around in the park.

Taurus

You’re big on physical touch, and you love to engage in calming activities such as cooking, arts and crafts, even napping. A Cockapoo (a Cocker Spaniel and Poodle mix) is low maintenance but also very affectionate, and will want to curl up on your lap whenever you feel like staying in and taking it slow.

Gemini

Your mind never rests, so you’re usually teaching yourself new information or striking up conversations with different people. A Cairn Terrier will keep you on your toes, as they enjoy training games and garden obstacle courses. They’re also very friendly and will be able to easily join you on your social outings.

Cancer

Family is a source of pride for you, and you put a lot of effort into your close relationships and taking care of other people. A Labrador Retriever is the perfect companion for you because of their equally sweet and attentive personality. They’re also very patient and will be completely fine staying at home by your side.

Leo

You love to make an entrance, and you have an air of confidence that people are quick to notice. A Pomeranian would be your dog match because they also have a very bold and distinct appearance. They need to be given strong commands, too, so they’ll respond well to your bossiness.

Virgo

You like having a set structure in your life, and you want to feel like you’re being productive and of service to others. An American Staffordshire or Pit Bull Terrier would be able to follow your strict routine, because they crave consistency from their owners. They’re also devoted family watchdogs (in the 1900s they were dubbed ‘nanny dogs’) – no detail is missed by them.

Libra

You value your close partnerships and you like to spend quality one-on-one time with others. A French Bulldog loves companionship just as much as you do, and will be a partner in crime that you can lean on. They also have very easy-going personalities and are friendly towards other dogs and people.

Scorpio

You love the time you have to yourself, and deep down you’re secretly very sensitive. Greyhounds may come off as strong with their super-sleek appearance but, like you, they’re also kind of shy. They may take a while to warm up to other dogs, so you’ll both be able to enjoy your privacy together.

Sagittarius

You’re always looking to have a new adventure and see more of the world, and you tend to grow restless when you feel stuck in the same routine. A Beagle would be your perfect dog match because their outgoing and affectionate personality pairs well with your love of being the life of the party.

Capricorn

You readily take on more responsibility, and you like to have a list of long-term goals that you’re constantly working towards. A German Shepherd would be the perfect copilot in your no-nonsense approach to life, as they take their watchdog duties very seriously. They’re also intelligent and respond well to more complex training.

Aquarius

You like to stand out, and you may go out of your way to not follow trends. You probably want a dog that has an equally unique look, such as a Siberian Husky. This breed is also pretty independent and won’t need constant attention, which is ideal for those moments when you need some space.

Pisces

You may often get overwhelmed by your emotions, and you’re quick to pick up on the energy around you. A Miniature Schnauzer’s calm nature will put you at ease. Plus, you’re someone who can go with flow, so you’ll be able to handle this dog’s innate stubbornness.