From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world

Folks, the numbers are in, and it’s official: we are a culture of people obsessed with their pets. In 2023, according to Statista opens in a new tab , 57 percent of households included an animal – with an estimated that 12 million dogs and 11 million cats opens in a new tab living in UK homes.

So, it’s no surprise that trends have been shifting towards empowering and enriching pet parenthood. This is good news for us, because we’ve never had so many resources at our disposal. Over the past year, The Wildest editors have been watching closely as products and services have shifted meaningfully towards conscious parenting, smart finances and better quality of lives for both pets and their parents. With that in mind, here are the biggest pet trends – things that will likely factor into your own life – that are poised to go big in 2024.

Personalised pet nutrition is the answer

Humans follow diets to meet their specific health needs, and vets agree that your pets should, too. According to ADM opens in a new tab , a global human and animal nutrition company, “Many of the global drivers… identified to power growth in human nutrition are equally relevant to propel growth in pet nutrition, including the themes of balanced wellness, proactive personalisation and seeking sustainability.” In fact, nutrition is the number-one factor pet parents have begun to consider while researching how their dog or cat can live their best lives possible.

For dogs, this includes reading the fine print on food labels to weed out what your dog might not need, factoring in your animal’s breed, considering supplements such as omega-3s opens in a new tab and probiotics opens in a new tab , as well as adding superfoods opens in a new tab to their diets. For cats, focusing on protein rich meals, omega-3s, plus ‘human foods opens in a new tab ’ rich in antioxidants, aminos and fibre have become pretty compelling game-changers.

Sustainability extends to our pets

In a recent study from NielsenIQ opens in a new tab , 55 percent of UK consumers said that a sustainable lifestyle is important to them, and this applies to their pets, too. Everything from the supplies you use to clean up after your pet to the food you feed them can contain chemicals that may be destructive to their health and the environment.

Expelling chemicals from your life can be a challenge at first, but there are several effective at-home hacks – many using bicarbonate of soda and vinegar – that will not only spare the environment, but will save you money, too. For food, you can opt to cook a ‘ clean ’ healthy meal at home for your pets, which lessens their carbon footprint and is also cost effective opens in a new tab , or sub-in the occasional plant-based products. Just be sure to check with your veterinarian to make sure you’re giving your pet all the nutrients they need.

As for any products we purchase – from toys to food to accessories – the pet space has taken note. You’ll see more B Corp labels, biodegradable packaging and other important packaging language or logos to make sure products are as eco-friendly as possible.

The preferred pet-training method is fear-free

Founded by Dr Marty Becker, Fear-Free Training is a type of training for any animal that limits the use of restraint to lessen the fear and anxiety that is too-frequently part of the pet-training process. In this scenario, the trainer or pet parent uses positive reinforcement to encourage pets toward desired behaviours. Ultimately, it avoids stoking any trauma.

“The worst thing for a pet parent is to feel like you’re hurting your pet by trying to help them. If your pet thinks it will absolutely be harmed or is going to die when it goes to the veterinarian, that’s a red flag,” explains Dr Becker. “If the vet insists on putting your pet up on the table every time, that’s a red flag. If they’re handling them roughly or restraining them, that’s a red flag.”

Dr Becker’s method is derived from more than 300 science-based studies aimed at empathetically yet effectively shaping pet behaviour – and it’s caught on. Because in the end, a stress-free animal means a stress-free owner.

Science is our bestie (after our pets, of course)

The preventative healthcare industry is booming thanks to the simple, heartfelt demand to find ways to detect illnesses in our pets before it’s too late. In particular, there are a handful of impressive tech-savvy collars out there, most offering a compelling triangulation of monitoring your pet’s whereabouts, observing their day-to-day health and alerting you of any concerning events. It’s a godsend to pet parents who are busy, into preventative care, obsessed with their pets or all of the above.

Related article opens in a new tab Whistle’s New Smart Collar Is Giving Pets a Voice opens in a new tab Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can

Our editors are particularly smitten with Whistle’s GPS pet tracker opens in a new tab and activity monitor for dogs. The AI-informed monitor was created by an esteemed team of vets and data scientists. They developed the app around the medical records and behaviours of over 100,000 dogs to determine how certain actions relate to health. Meanwhile, PurrSong’s LavieTAG opens in a new tab was developed by a cat lover who suddenly lost his feline opens in a new tab and wants to spare others that heartbreak. While not AI-powered, it does collect important health and location data to help inform your important decisions.

And if you want to take early detection a step further, there are also home-testing kits such as Oncotect’s cancer-testing kits opens in a new tab for canines and Wisdom Panel’s DNA tests opens in a new tab . They’re pricey, but can save you money – and spare your pet from suffering – in the long run.

Pet insurance is a priority

One of the first reality checks a new pet parent will face is that keeping your dog or cat healthy can get expensive. As pet parents have gotten more savvy about healthcare, basic pet insurance is no longer merely a consideration, and more in-depth insurance policies are becoming more commonplace.

Related article opens in a new tab What’s the Deal With Pet Insurance? opens in a new tab It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed – while keeping your wallet happy

Start-ups have been answering calls to find more affordable options, which has yielded virtual vet appointments that can give you valuable insight into whatever may ail your pet, before you rush off to an expensive vet or emergency visit.

Between food, grooming, supplies and healthcare costs, pet parents have likewise been investing in pet-centric finance apps such as DuePet opens in a new tab , which consolidates all your pet’s information, while offering reminders (grooming, vet visits, etc), and most importantly, helps you track your spending against your budget.

Travel is better with your pet

As pet parenthood becomes more entwined in our lives, the demand to find ways to travel with our pets has increased. Studies show that 53 percent of travellers take holidays with their pets, and pet-friendly accommodation is a growing industry trend. Times are changing, and with it, consumer demand.

Related article opens in a new tab The Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs opens in a new tab All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles

While only a few airlines coming in and out of the UK allow pets, service animals are usually accommodated for free, with proper documentation.