On Monday, 8 April, a rare astronomical event will be visible from some parts of the UK and Ireland: a partial solar eclipse, when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, temporarily blocking out part of the sun. Whilst the phenomenon won’t be as dramatic this side of the Atlantic (most of North America will have the rare pleasure of experiencing a total solar eclipse, where the sun is totally blocked out by the moon), it’s still a can’t-miss occasion.

If you have a heads up, the eclipse can be an exciting and awe-inspiring moment. But if a solar eclipse happened with no warning and no scientific context? You might think the world was ending. Which begs the question: what about our pets? We can’t exactly explain the significance of the event to them… so how will they react when, on Monday evening, the sun gets partly covered by a dark mass? Will they even notice? And what about those precious puppy and kitty eyes – if we have to wear special glasses for a total eclipse, do they? We talked to an expert to find out everything you need to know about how to keep your pet safe and calm during the solar eclipse on 8 April.

How will the solar eclipse affect pets?

When it comes to indoor pets, the eclipse might not even cross their radar. Veterinarian Dr Wendy Hauser points out that indoor pets are acclimated to artificial light, so it’s unlikely they’ll take too much notice of the sky. “I would leave lights on in the home during the eclipse to help minimise any anxiety,” says Dr Hauser.

That said, animals are highly influenceable – so the more chaotic we act as their guardians, the more freaked out they could feel. “It is possible that dogs and cats could react to behavioural changes in their humans, mainly through the non-verbal actions the owners could display such as quicker motions, louder voices and increased animation,” says Dr Hauser. “It is best to stay calm while in the house with your pets, and save the excitement for when you go outdoors, preferably without your pet.”

If you do decide to take your pet with you on an outdoor excursion, try to keep calm around them. Always keep them on a lead if you’re not in an enclosed area, and make sure they’re microchipped, just in case they make a mad dash in the excitement.

What about outdoor pets?

Dr Hauser says that outdoor cats opens in a new tab and dogs may be a bit more unsettled by the eclipse – and not only because of what’s happening in the sky. The sudden change of light might confuse them, but they could also be bewildered by “the behavioural changes in wildlife that are part of our pet’s normal environment,” she says. “For example, birds and insects might stop making sounds and have decreased activity during the eclipse. Additionally, it is possible that wildlife that are more active at night might prematurely emerge from their homes.”

If you have an animal who will likely be outdoors during the time of the eclipse, Dr Hauser recommends bringing them inside and keeping them in a safe and familiar area. This is the best way to prevent any stress.

Do pets need to protect their eyes from the eclipse?

When it comes to eye protection, there’s probably nothing to worry about; it’s super unlikely that your dog or cat will look up at the sky. “Most dogs and cats are evolutionarily hard wired to avoid looking at the sun,” says Dr Hauser.

That said, Dr Hauser has one caveat. “Because dogs do take their cues from their parents, it is possible that they may look up to see what their humans are focusing on,” she says. To be totally safe, she once again recommends keeping pets inside – and consider keeping the lights on and covering the windows.