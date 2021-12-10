Mackerel Makes Great Toppers for Dog Food · The Wildest

Your Dog Will Love This Mackerel Meal Topper

Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe

by Rick Woodford
31 October 2023
Greyhounds are known to reach speeds up to 45 miles per hour, making them one of the fastest breeds around. But as soon as the race is over, they’re ready to take a nap. The Alaskan Husky can achieve speeds about half that of the Greyhound, but can sustain the speed for much longer – all while pulling a sledge. Both breeds are remarkable, but each needs special nutrients to keep them fueled and ready to run.

An essential part of a dogs diet? Omega-3 fatty acids, which can be sourced from either plants or animals; each has a different purpose and benefit. Flaxseeds, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds contain the fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which can help fight cancer and enhance brain function. But what your dog’s body really runs on are eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), fatty acids that come from meat.

Although dogs can convert some of the ALA into EPA and DHA, it’s not enough to support the body’s entire requirement, which is why feeding your pup an omega 3-rich fish such as mackerel (or other meat from grass-fed animals) two to three times per week is a good idea. Not only does it keep them sustained, but it also helps to reduce inflammation and to enhance cognitive development. 

Whenever possible, it’s best to purchase mackerel without added ingredients such as sugar and monosodium glutamate, a flavour enhancer that overstimulates neurotransmitters in the brain. Mackerel in water or tomato sauce (check for any hidden ingredients that are toxic to dogs, first) is preferable over mackerel in oil, because the fish itself contains enough healthy fats. 

How to Make a Mackerel Meal Topper For Your Dog

With a wide variety of vegetables, fruit and fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, this meal topper is a must for any dog. Using tinned mackerel (or tinned salmon) and chopping the vegetables in a food processor enhances digestibility, and there’s no need to cook anything. Don’t worry about those tiny mackerel bones, either. They’re really soft and will break down even further in the blend.

INGREDIENTS

425g tinned mackerel or salmon (preferably in water)

1 garlic clove

1 medium-sized carrot

1 medium-sized red bell pepper, seeded

15g frozen spinach, thawed

1 medium-sized red apple, stemmed and cored

190g blueberries

DIRECTIONS

1. Drain and rinse the mackerel (or salmon).

2. Place the mackerel and garlic in a food processor and process until finely chopped.

3. Roughly chop the vegetables and apple, then add them to the food processor.

4. Add the blueberries and pulse five or six times to chop all vegetables finely.

Yield: 1kg food topper

Serve the following amount once per day, replacing one-fifth of your dog’s normal meal: 

4.5kg dog: 1–3 tbsp

9kg dog: 45g

18kg dog: 60g 

27kg dog:  60–85g

36kg dog: 60–130g

45kg dog: 85–130g

Nutritional Information

Nutritional values:

105 calories per 100g

Protein: 42 percent

Carbohydrate-to-protein ratio: 0.4 to 1

Total fats: 40 percent

Antioxidants: 38 percent

Rick Woodford

Rick Woodford, the man behind dogfooddude.com, operated Dog Stew, a company that produced nutritional, homemade dog food for dogs in the Pacific Northwest. He is the author of Chow: Simple Ways to Share the Foods You Love with the Dogs You Love and Feed Your Best Friend Better.

