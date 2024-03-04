Colourful New Season Dog Accessories For Spring · The Wildest

Bright Accessories To Put A Spring In Your Pup’s Step

Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too

by Ro Elfberg
4 March 2024
As much as the chilly temperatures might have you convinced otherwise, spring is, in fact, on its way. And as is tradition (and sometimes necessity if your dog’s coat, lead and collar have seen better days after a winter spent splashing in muddy puddles), it’s the perfect time to put the idiom ‘out with the old, in with the new’ into practice. So, we’ve rounded up the best, the brightest, most pastel-coloured new season-themed dog accessories to put a spring in both of your steps.

Mutts & Hounds Sandstone Tweed Dog Coat
£53

Your pup will have no contenders for best dressed at the park in this luxury Yorkshire tweed coat, which wins points for being both stylish and practical – because, let’s face it, things may remain chilly for a little while yet.

£53 at Mutts & Hounds
The Foggy Dog Coming up Daisies Dog Collar
£27

Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking! And yet, there’s nothing fresher than a daisy. Made from soft natural fabric on the outside and inside, this collar is perfect for sensitive pups with nylon allergies or chafing problems.

£27 at Swoof
Mungo & Maud Lettice The Lamb Dog Toy
£26.9

Let your dog in on the Easter action (no chocolate, please!) with this cute lamb toy. We can’t promise it will stay cute for long once your dog gets their paws on it, but better a plushie than a real lamb, right?

£26.9 at Mungo & Maud
Mutts & Hounds Macaroon Check Tweed Dog Bow Tie
£12

Sophisticated, seasonal and extremely cute, this tweed bow tie is the spring staple your stylish dog needs.

£12 at Mutts & Hounds
Funk The Dog Harness in Mustard Panda
£21.99

Try not to lose your pup among the daffodils and tulips as they frolic in this fabulously vibrant harness. Made from soft body-hugging neoprene and lined with a breathable air mesh to keep your dog cool, it fits snugly while remaining flexible – perfect for playtime.

£21.99 at Long Paws
Pawness Coral Vegan Leather Poo Bag Holder
£32.5

Who knew something so closely related to poo could be so beautiful? Forget stuffing a wad of scrunched-up poo bags in your pocket, with this eco-friendly vegan leather holder you’ll be the envy of all the other pup parents in the park.

£32.5 at Swoof
Mutts & Hounds Rose Leather Dog Lead
£59.5

The spring/summer 2024 fashion shows were blooming with roses, so make sure your dog keeps up with the trends with this rose-coloured leather lead. Handcrafted in England from the finest Italian leather, to describe you and your dog as ‘chic’ while using it would be an understatement.

£59.5 at Mutts & Hounds
Philomena Peach Toy
£9.5

Give your pup the sweet taste of impending summer with this plush peach toy.

£9.5 at The Dandy Dog Company
Swoof Teal ‘Sweet, but Always Hangry’ Collapsible Dog Bowl
£10

Better weather equals more adventures, and adventures can be thirsty and hungry work. Make sure your dog stays fed and watered with this vibrant and slightly sassy collapsible dog bowl – so wherever the wind takes you, meal-times won’t be missed.

£10 at Swoof
Hiro + Wolf Bow Wow Haus Dog Bandana
£18

Spring doesn’t have to be all pastels and florals: for the monochromatic hipster canine in your life, opt for this Bauhaus-inspired handmade bandana that’s sure to turn heads in any art gallery or coffee shop.

£18 at Hiro + Wolf
Ralph & Co Hampton Luxury Nest Dog Bed
£68.99

Been inspired to spring clean your home? A peacock-blue dog bed might be just the statement piece you need to add a pop of fresh colour to your pup’s corner, too. Created with velvet fabric with a faux fur lining and recycled fibre fillings, this bed really is what dreams are made of.

£68.99 at Ralph & Co

Ro Elfberg

Ro is The Wildest’s Senior Editor. She has previously written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour and DICE. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.

