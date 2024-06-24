The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros

T he men’s Euros 2024 group stages are underway and football fever is well and truly sweeping the nation. While the Scottish team might be out of the running now, English fans still have hopes of it coming home.

If your dog or cat has been equally excited by it all (or just loves pawing at the TV every time a player makes a pass) and wants to show their support for their home team, there are plenty of patriotic accessories to help them along the way. And you can be sure your pup will be a pub favourite opens in a new tab if they turn up to watch the match in one of these looks.

England Football Crest Bandana £ 12.58 Does your little lion enjoy meowing along to Three Lions ahead of kick-off? Then they’ll love the chance to strut the streets in this bandana. Available for both dogs and cats, these ultra-stylish triangle tie-on bandanas are a must-have accessory for the Euros. £12.58 at Redbubble

England Football Shirt £ 13.75 These cute (unofficial) football shirts can be personalised with your pup’s favourite player’s number and a name of their choice – whether that’s their own name or Harry Kane-ine, Kyle Dog Walker or even Jack Growl-ish if they’re particularly unhappy about the Man City player being left out of this year’s England squad. Available in multiple sizes to fit doggie supporters both great and small, this machine-washable shirt is also made from pet-safe breathable fabric, so your dog can cheer on their team in both comfort and style. England not your dog’s team of choice? No stress – Urban Pet offers football shirts for all the Euro 2024 teams. £13.75 at Urban Pet

opens in a new tab England Seated Lion Soft Toy opens in a new tab £ 20 Although £20 might be a bit steep for a toy that your dog will destroy, if you have a pup who loves teddies and is very gentle with them, then this lion mascot from the official England Store could be a very nice addition to their collection. £20 at England Store opens in a new tab

Football Toy With Grab Tab £ 15.99 Does your dog love to Bend it Like Barkham? Do they think that ball is life? Treat them to this doggie football so they can show off their ball control in the park; it also doubles up as a tug toy thanks to the grab tabs. £15.99 at Amazon

England Flag Bow-Tie £ 5.95 Some pets might prefer a more understated display of football support, in which case this smart bow-tie might be just the accessory your dog or cat is looking for. £5.95 at Etsy