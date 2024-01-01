A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
grooming
Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
We can only dream of having hair as good as these pups
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
And why stress could be to blame
Spa days can happen at home
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home
We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home
Hairballs: A Tangled Web
What to do when your cat hawks one up
Groomer Robyn Michaels explains how to keep your pup well-groomed
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes
Professional dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming tips
6 Cat Grooming Tools
Give them the day off from self-grooming
Hint: they can’t see
And yes, gen Z dogs can still rock side parts
How to bathe a cat, step by step
Keep your dog well-groomed but trust trims to the pros
Expert tips and the best tools for getting the job done without a scratch
A vet on what to do when ‘anal sacs go bad’
Heed all those cautionary tales about cotton buds
Is My Cat Going Bald?
Don’t start shopping for cat wigs yet. But if your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss
How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late)
Vet Dr Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds