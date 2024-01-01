Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

And why stress could be to blame

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let ’ s just say it went off with... multiple hitches

We can only dream of having hair as good as these pups

Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur

health How to Trim Your Dog’s Nails Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home

grooming Cutting Cat Nails Is Hard, Is This Unusual Viral Hack The Answer? We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home

health Hairballs: A Tangled Web What to do when your cat hawks one up

health Tips On How to Brush and Bathe Your Dog From a Pro Groomer Robyn Michaels explains how to keep your pup well-groomed

health DIY Physical Exam Part 2 – How to Check Your Dog for Infections Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth