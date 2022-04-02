Pet-Safe and Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products · The Wildest

5 Cleaning Products Safe for Pets and the Planet

So fresh and so clean

by Rebecca Caplan
31 October 2023
A woman smiling at her dog while cleaning the kitchen counters with a cloth.
Ten Twenty Seven Films / Stocksy

Having a pet might improve your life by approximately 100%, but one downside is that having furry friends around pushes your house cleaning responsibilities up a few difficulty levels. This is especially true when the weathers been rubbish, keeping both you and your pet cooped up inside. Grimy doesn't begin to describe it.

But before you start scrubbing those (easily lickable) skirting boards, pet parents should know that some cleaning products aren’t always safe for dogs and cats. Between harsh chemicals and added fragrances, many common cleaning agents can do short- and long-term harm to your pets and the planet. If you’re looking to do some seasonal cleaning, consider these pet-safe alternatives that can help create a peaceful space and peace of mind.

Better Life Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Better Life Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner (710ml)
£7.97

Pet-safe toilet cleaner is a must – especially if your cat or dog has a tendency to take a sip or two from the bowl when you’re not watching. Traditional toilet cleaners use heavy-duty chemicals, while this cleaner by Better Life uses plant-based agents that can get the job done just as well. However, as with all cleaning products, this cleaner is not safe for any kind of ingestion, so make sure to keep the door closed when cleaning and flush well before allowing your pets in the bathroom.

£7.97 at iHerb
baking soda
Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda (454g)
£1.59

One of the best pet-safe products you can use is also one of the most simple – and the most effective. By itself, baking soda is great for deodorising carpets and upholstery, or you can add it to dish soap or vinegar to create an odour-busting multipurpose spray. Baking soda is even safe enough to add to your cat’s litter box to stop smells at the source.

£1.59 at Broadway Candy
One Fur All Pet Candle
Pet House One Fur Natural Soy Wax Candle
£31.06

After a rigorous deep clean, there’s no better feeling than lighting your favourite candle to set the tone in your newly refreshed space. These 100% soy candles by Pet House are the perfect pet-safe choice, which come in a variety of different options, including a spring fragrance line. Pet House candles are free from paraffin waxes, which can be toxic to pets if burned in large quantities.

£31.06 at Amazon
resuable lint roller
Reusable Lint Roller
£4.99

While regular disposal lint rollers don’t pose a danger to our pets, they do pose a danger to our planet. To keep ours and our pet’s future safe, invest in a reusable lint roller that can be used on both yourself and your home. These metal lint rollers are gentle enough to glide along clothes but durable enough to dig out the pet hair hiding in your carpets and couches.

£4.99 at Amazon
Delphis Multi-Purpose Cleaner
Delphis Multi-Purpose Cleaner (700ml)
£4

If you’re someone who lives and dies by a multipurpose cleaner, look no further than this planet- and pet-friendly option by Delphis. Plant-based and vegan-friendly, this cleaner is free from VOCs, chlorine bleaches, solvents and fragrance, all of which can be harmful to your pet.

£4 at Delphis

