Pride Products For Pets That Support The LGBTQIA+ Community
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
share article
Pride month is officially here! And although support for the LGBTQIA+ community should absolutely be year-round, if you and your pet want to go that extra mile to celebrate your community or show your allyship, here’s a round-up of the best products to shop this month which give back financially to the LGBTQIA+ community.
Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Ro Elfberg
Ro is The Wildest UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour and DICE. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.