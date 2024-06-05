Pride Products For Pets That Support The LGBTQIA+ Community

Both dogs and cats alike can show their solidarity with this classic rainbow collar from the Gay Pride Shop, Britain’s biggest LGBTQIA+ store. Available in four sizes to fit puppies, cats and chonky dogs, these collars are adjustable and feature an easy-click fastening, strong buckle and a silver metal D ring.

The best part? Your pet can wear this collar with pride knowing they’re directly contributing to the community. Gay Pride Shop donate 15 percent of their profits to three charities: The Albert Kennedy Trust opens in a new tab , supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people who are homeless, living in a hostile environment or in a housing crisis; The George House Trust opens in a new tab , providing HIV support and advice services; and Sparkle opens in a new tab , the national transgender charity.