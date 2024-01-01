Pet Health · The Wildest

Health

Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.

Winterizing your dog's coat - Dog laying in the snow.
health

Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs

Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



A dog scratching itself among the leaves outside.

If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

A senior white dog with arthritis wearing a red collar standing by a large tree in the grass outside

Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon

A woman petting her cat on the couch

They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen

A cute calico cat laying on the floor with eyes wide open.

The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

A cat sitting in a tall grassy area.

Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Photo of small terrier dog outside int he sun with mouth open, teeth and tongue visible

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

A woman sitting on her patio with her Irish Setter dog on the grass in front of her.

Green fingers at the ready...

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Mushrooms are great immune-boosters

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

Red cat with squinted eyes laying in a basket closeup

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.

Uncomfortable looking gray cat sitting on a window sill

Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E

dental health

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) dental health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Photo of small terrier dog outside int he sun with mouth open, teeth and tongue visible

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

Cute black cat with short fur grimacing as her anonymous owner is brushing her teeth with a toothbrush to maintain good dental health.

You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite

Woman carefully cleaning a dog in a bathtub.

Spa days can happen at home

