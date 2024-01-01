Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
Health
Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard
routine care
Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
Wildly Popular
- health
- behaviour
- health
- health
- behaviour
- health
conditions & treatments
The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.
Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon
They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen
The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option
skin issues & allergies
Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
grooming
Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
safety
Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
holistic vet care
Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
Emergencies & First Aid
Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
dental health
The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) dental health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite
Spa days can happen at home