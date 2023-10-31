Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products · The Wildest

Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products

The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)

by Rebecca Caplan
31 October 2023
Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them
Taylor Swift via Instagram

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is cat-obsessed, and we mean that in the highest regard possible. The artist doesn’t mess around when it comes to her cats: Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button (Olivia alone is allegedly worth $97 million). Taylor’s cats are such a huge part of her brand that the superstar even released a line of merch dedicated to them back in 2018. 

For Swifties, Taylor’s love of cats is just another thing that makes Taylor the relatable queen that she is – after all, “karma is a cat”. Below, find quintessential Taylor Swift-inspired merch for all kinds of pets (except snakes, obviously).

Purple velvet cat collar with embellished crystal jewels on it
Quality Crystal Velvet Cat Collar
£10

You and your cat can both be bejewelled when you walk in the room with this crystal-dotted collar. With these looks, you’ll drive Laura Dern (if you haven’t watched the ‘Bejeweled’ music video, what are you doing?) to absolute jealousy. 



£10 at Cool Cat Collars
plushy champagne bottle dog toy
Champagne Dog Toy
£11.95

Who says your dog doesn’t have “champagne problems”, too?



£11.95 at Fuzzyard
dog tag with name "olly" etched into it
Shopsagedesignco Mini Folklore Forest Dog ID Tag
£14.19

Let’s be real, Folklore was made for the fans who prefer to sit at home with their cat and/or dog and a nice cup of tea. Still, if you have to venture into the real world with your pet in tow, this Folklore-inspired ID tag will keep your pup safe and stylish.

£14.19 at Etsy
Hand Knitted Red Cat Scarf - Etsy
WendyJaneDesignsShop Hand Knitted Pet Scarf
£6

OK, hear me out: we all get this red scarf for our pets and then spam-tweet Jake Gyllenhaal with an egregious amount of pics.

£6 at Etsy
Eras Tour print Taylor Swift inspired Dog Bandana
Eras Tour Taylor Swift Dog Bandana
£15.32

Who says your dog (or cat, tbh) shouldn’t be able to take part in all the Eras-themed fun?

£15.32 at Etsy
silver pet tag with black "Karma is a Cat" Taylor Swift lyrics
“Karma is a Cat” Taylor Swift Cat Tag
£13.21

Because, well... no Taylor Swift-inspired pet item selection would be complete without the iconic lyrics.

£13.21 at Etsy
Green Checked Shirt for pets dogs cats
Pet Checked Shirt
£6.56

As all Swifties will know, Taylor has a well-documented love of checks, not least on the cover of the 2020 Evermore album.

£6.56 at Amazon

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

