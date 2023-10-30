Your dog may need more exercise than you think, according to three pet experts

When a vet or trainer is trying to diagnose the reason for a dog’s bad behaviour, it often boils down to one question: ‘How often do you walk your dog?’ Exercise can make all the difference in a dog’s mental state and behaviour. Their needs are not so different from the mental and physical health needs of humans in that way – and they can feel equally tricky to fulfil. (Did I get my steps in the week that the new series of Sex Education came out? I did not.) We all know that exercise is important for our pets, but why is dog walking opens in a new tab so important? And how often should you walk your dog? A few experts broke it down for us.

How often you should walk your dog

First, let’s be clear: there’s a difference between letting your dog out for a wee and going for a walk. When it comes to wee breaks, “adult dogs need to be let out for bathroom breaks a minimum of three times a day”, says Dr Ashley Rossman, a veterinarian at Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital opens in a new tab in the US. “Puppies need even more than that, especially when they’re not yet housebroken.” Beyond that, how much time your dog needs to burn off energy will depend on their age and breed opens in a new tab .

Factors to consider

It can feel tricky to figure out exactly how much to walk a dog, since there are no hard and fast rules. You’ll have to consider a few different factors, including age and breed. “Younger dogs have more energy than older dogs, obviously, and will need more time to walk or run around,” says Dr Rossman. “Older dogs, especially ones dealing with issues like arthritis, may need shorter walks to avoid causing additional pain. Working dogs – think Retrievers and Sheepdogs – need at least 30 minutes of significant exercise.” (Those of you with working-group puppies: hope you’ve got good running shoes.) In general, it is recommended that larger dogs get more exercise than smaller dogs opens in a new tab .

How often you walk your dog will also depend on whether you have a garden, per Lauren Novack, a certified dog behaviour consultant at Behavior Vets opens in a new tab in New York City. If a dog has free run of the garden, they’re not going to need as formal an exercise routine as a pet whose idea of open space is the hallway from the bedroom to the front door. Still, Lauren says people tend to under-exercise their dogs – especially small ones.

On top of age and breed, there’s another factor that can affect the length and quality of your dog’s walk: heat opens in a new tab . “Walks in the summer are tricky,” admits Dr Rossman. While you can bundle a dog up in the winter, there’s less you can do to manage the temperature on a warm day. So if it’s hot and sunny (temps above 26.5C), don’t keep your dog out for too long.” During the summer opens in a new tab , early morning or evening walks are your safest options to keep your pet from burning their paw pads or overheating.

“Heat exhaustion opens in a new tab is very real, and the emergency rooms see many cases,” adds Dr Rossman. Some breeds are more prone to overheating, like Malamutes or Huskies, because they’re bred for colder weather. Older dogs opens in a new tab and sick pets can struggle in the heat, too, as can brachycephalic breeds, such as Pugs, Bulldogs and Boxers.

“Always remember to bring drinking water for your pet,” she says. “And don’t go hiking at midday – if you do, make sure you’re seeking out routes that have plenty of shade so your dog has a way to stay cool.” But a hot day isn’t an excuse to veg out: keep your dog moving indoors with an old school tug of war session or interactive dog puzzle toys.

How long should a dog walk be?

“An hour-long walk every day is generally a good recommendation – preferably all in one session,” says Novack. “A long walk benefits a dog’s physical body as well as their mental health. The problem with a 15-minute walk is that you’re not going anywhere new.” If you can’t time block your calendar for an hour-long walk a day, consider hiring a dog walker opens in a new tab to ensure your dog gets the exercise they need – even if you’re working from home.

What are the benefits of dog walking?

Studies find opens in a new tab that most dogs aren’t getting the recommended amount of exercise, which is a big problem. Walking a dog is a great source of exercise and can have enormous impacts on a dog’s quality of life – and their pet parent’s. Below are a few of the benefits of walking a dog.

Physical health

Dog walking is great for the physical health of both you and your pup. Regular walking is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease in humans opens in a new tab , and lack of exercise is associated with obesity in dogs opens in a new tab , which can lead to a handful of health concerns.

Mental health

Dogs thrive on variety just like we do, so if they’re stuck in the same loop, they’ll eventually find it uninspiring. And dogs who aren’t getting enough exercise become something worse than couch potatoes.

“If you’re not walking your dog enough or providing them with enough playtime, they can become anxious opens in a new tab or destructive opens in a new tab ,” says Dr Sara Ochoa, a veterinarian at Whitehouse Veterinary Hospital opens in a new tab in the US. “They might tear up the house or start licking their paws obsessively.” That energy has to go somewhere, and sometimes it’s going to go into chewing all the wires behind the TV.

Socialisation

Socialisation is incredibly important for dogs – especially puppies opens in a new tab – and dog walking is a great opportunity to introduce your pup to the dogs and people of the world. For puppies, going for walks can help them learn how to interact with other dogs and people opens in a new tab and read dog body language, plus prevent them from developing phobias opens in a new tab .

Walking a dog is a great opportunity for humans to socialise, too; many people see a dog as a conversational opens in a new tab ‘icebreaker’ when meeting people in public. Given that half of the UK report feeling lonely opens in a new tab , meeting new human friends at the park is a welcome side effect of some puppy bonding time.

Bonding

Walking with your dog gives the two of you plenty of quality time together, and this helps you strengthen your bond. When the time you spend together is fun, it sends a message to your pup that they can trust you. Animal behaviourist Dr Karen B London recommends taking your dog on a ‘sniffari’ to take the fun up a notch.

Physical activity should be fun

That said, not all dogs like walking. It makes sense – you may prefer a bike over a treadmill, right? Novack suggests finding a form of activity that excites your dog, like playing fetch or swimming opens in a new tab . Your dog may even master an agility course. Researching what your dog’s breed traditionally enjoys can help, too.

Or maybe it’s you who doesn’t like walks because your dog pulls on their lead or is aggressive opens in a new tab towards other animals. “In that case, try training techniques opens in a new tab and walking gear to help your dog heel, or walk them when you’re less likely to see other dogs, like late at night,” says Dr Ochoa. Peak dog-walking hours tend to be right after rush hour, when people get home from work. However, please make sure any late-night dog walks are a safe option for you.

Frequently asked questions

Is there a recommended daily walk duration for dogs?

According to certified dog trainer Lauren Novack, an hour-long walk every day is generally a good recommendation. Specific needs depend on the breed and age of your dog.

How many days a week should I walk my dog; do dogs need to be walked every day?

Ideally, you should walk your dog every day.

What is the best time to walk your dog?

There’s not one ideal walking schedule for dogs; the best time to walk your dog is whenever fits in best with your and your pup’s day. In hot weather, you may want to walk your dog in the early morning or late evening, when the temperature is lower and the ground is not too hot.

Should I feed my dog before or after a walk?

You can feed a dog before or after exercise, but it’s important to wait about an hour before or after the walk opens in a new tab . Feeding too soon before or after physical activity can be bad for your pup’s digestion – and it can even be dangerous, since eating soon after exercise may cause them to inhale more air when eating, which can lead to bloat opens in a new tab .

What is the safest way to walk a dog?

There are several factors to consider to keep your walk safe. It’s important for you, your pup’s, and your community’s safety that your dog is lead trained opens in a new tab . Always use proper exercise equipment. Keep your pup hydrated and safe from any harsh weather opens in a new tab .

What is the purpose of walking a dog?

Walking a dog is important for your dog’s emotional and physical health. It also promotes bonding and provides an opportunity for you and your dog to socialise.

