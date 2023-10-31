When I adopted my toothless Dachshund, Moose, I thought I was prepared for anything. I set up a pee pad on my balcony, got plenty of gum-friendly toys and treats and already loved him unconditionally. But nothing could prepare me for my biggest hurdle upon adopting him: separation anxiety.

If left by himself for even a minute Moose would bark, scream and claw at his crate. Neighbours complained, my housemate fled to her parent’s house, and I was chained to my home for months until we were able to figure out a solution. A year later, I’m happy to report that Moose and I are making major progress with his separation anxiety. I tried every product out there marketed for the condition, so I compiled a list of what actually helped him – and can hopefully help you, too. Here are the eight best calming aid for dogs with separation anxiety.

opens in a new tab Kong Classic Dog Toy opens in a new tab £ 8.95 All pup parents know the golden rule: Kong is king. Kong toys have long been the godsend for dog parents dealing with separation anxiety, boredom and the simple desire to watch Netflix and take a bath in peace. As much as the Kong is a solve for those issues, it’s even better for de-stressing your pup. A perfect combination of treat and puzzle, the Kong is a stress toy that all dogs can enjoy – especially as they come in different sizes and rubber types to best fit your dog’s needs. Nicole wholeheartedly believes in the power of the Kong: “Most dogs go back to the Kong multiple times throughout the day, which I love. The shape of the Kong gives the dog the ability to hold the Kong and just lick it, and allows them to settle in a spot, while the fun shape can allow them to roll it and chase it. This helps them explore new areas that may be causing stress and anxiety.” £8.95 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab MateeyLife Treat Lick Mat opens in a new tab £ 20.75 Even though the Kong was a bust, I decided a lick mat might be a better solution after reading that licking is a calming activity for dogs. It worked for about 30 seconds more than the Kong (which is to say it worked for 30 seconds). £20.75 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Smart Pet Love Snuggle Puppy Behavioural Aid opens in a new tab £ 50.04 Early on in this training, I realised I would have to get creative. Enter Snuggle Puppy, a stuffed dog that comes with a heat pack and heartbeat accessory designed to calm your dog with companionship. Moose loved it – as a chew toy (or a gum toy, in his case). It quickly went to our toy pile – but did nothing to help his separation anxiety. £50.04 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab ThunderShirt Classic Anxiety Vest opens in a new tab £ 26.99 £ 22.89 £ 22.89 The Thundershirt was a game-changer for us in this training. Outside of being left alone, the Thundershirt did a great job of calming Moose down by using compression and pressure to simulate being held or hugged. When left alone, the shirt by itself wasn’t as effective – but combined with other products and techniques it soon became a large part of our training. £22.89 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab ThunderEase Pheromone Calming Spray opens in a new tab £ 32.86 £ 16.86 £ 16.86 This diffuser contains a liquid that mimics the pheromones mother dogs emit after giving birth, which is intended to calm her new puppies. The pheromone is marketed as odorless, but does give off a faint rubbing alcohol scent that didn’t really bother me. I was happy enough that it seemed to work and did a fair job of calming Moose both in and out of his crate. However, like the Thundershirt, the pheromones on their own weren’t enough to keep Moose relaxed — but in combination with our other training, they became an important weapon in our arsenal against separation anxiety. £16.86 at Amazon opens in a new tab