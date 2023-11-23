From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion

Christmas is a time for giving, especially if you’re a pet parent. It sounds a bit sentimental, but because your pup gives you so much love and companionship throughout the year, it’s only fair to spoil them a bit when December comes. With this in mind, here’s our pick of 12 stocking fillers that will delight your dog on Christmas Day and beyond.

