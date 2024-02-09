HAY Has Launched a Dog Range and Your Daily Walk Just Got More Stylish
HAY, everyone’s favourite Scandi design company, has taken its renowned cheerful aesthetic and breathed life into the world of pet accessories with the launch of HAY Dogs by Holly Golightlyopens in a new tab.
The collaboration between HAY’s Mette Hay and Barbara Maj Husted Werner, owner of the curated fashion and interiors boutique Holly Golightly, wants to invite pet parents “into the world of HAY” with a vibrant and functional collection designed to inject a pop of colour and personality into the lives of our furry companions.
As with many a lightbulb moment, HAY Dogs was born during one of Mette Hay and Barbara Maj Husted Werner’s joint dog walks in Copenhagen, where the idea of infusing colour into the often-neutral landscape of pet accessoriesopens in a new tab was born. The result? A delightful array of collars, leads, toys, beds, bowls and neck scarves, each meticulously designed to not only serve their practical purpose but also to reflect the personality of both pup and pet parent.
The standout piece of the collection is absolutely the Dog Bedopens in a new tab (£105), boasting a playful colour-blocked design that adds a cheerful touch to any anti-beige room. Crafted from sturdy recycled polyester, and available in three sizes, the bed features a removable cushion filled with the same eco-friendly material, for comfort and sustainability.
The collection also features a colourful, yet functional, range of leads and collars, including the Flat Leash and Braided Leashopens in a new tab (both £25), constructed from robust recycled polyester and adorned with eye-catching stripes. A zinc alloy carabiner ensures a secure fastening, providing peace of mind during (incredibly chic) walks and adventures with your furry friend.
For the goodest of good boys, the Rope Toyopens in a new tab (£20) proves both durable and engaging, featuring a twisted design and knot made from the same recycled polyester as the other accessories, and aligning perfectly with the collection’s commitment to sustainability – without compromising on style.
HAY Dogs dares to stand out with its curated colour palette, inviting pet parents and their canine companions to express themselves in a more vibrant way. As Werner aptly puts it, “Dog accessories are something you use every day... so why shouldn’t they be nice to look at?”
HAY dog accessories are available from 15 February 2024, prices start from £13, hay.dkopens in a new tab
