HAY Has Launched a Dog Range and Your Daily Walk Just Got More Stylish

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

by Orla Pentelow
Updated 19 February 2024
Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.
Courtesy of HAY

HAY, everyone’s favourite Scandi design company, has taken its renowned cheerful aesthetic and breathed life into the world of pet accessories with the launch of HAY Dogs by Holly Golightly.

The collaboration between HAY’s Mette Hay and Barbara Maj Husted Werner, owner of the curated fashion and interiors boutique Holly Golightly, wants to invite pet parents “into the world of HAY” with a vibrant and functional collection designed to inject a pop of colour and personality into the lives of our furry companions.

Golden Retriever lying on a colourful dog bed from HAY with a light blue neckerchief
Courtesy of HAY
Colourful dog beds from HAY in three different sizes, one on top of each other
Courtesy of HAY
HAY Dogs Bed

As with many a lightbulb moment, HAY Dogs was born during one of Mette Hay and Barbara Maj Husted Werner’s joint dog walks in Copenhagen, where the idea of infusing colour into the often-neutral landscape of pet accessories was born. The result? A delightful array of collars, leads, toys, beds, bowls and neck scarves, each meticulously designed to not only serve their practical purpose but also to reflect the personality of both pup and pet parent.

The standout piece of the collection is absolutely the Dog Bed (£105), boasting a playful colour-blocked design that adds a cheerful touch to any anti-beige room. Crafted from sturdy recycled polyester, and available in three sizes, the bed features a removable cushion filled with the same eco-friendly material, for comfort and sustainability.

HAY dog bowls in yellow and black
Courtesy of HAY
Golden dog with white and red neckerchief, blue and red rope lead and purple, yellow and white rope toy, all from HAY
Courtesy of HAY
HAY Dogs BowlHAY Dogs Scarf

The collection also features a colourful, yet functional, range of leads and collars, including the Flat Leash and Braided Leash (both £25), constructed from robust recycled polyester and adorned with eye-catching stripes. A zinc alloy carabiner ensures a secure fastening, providing peace of mind during (incredibly chic) walks and adventures with your furry friend.

For the goodest of good boys, the Rope Toy (£20) proves both durable and engaging, featuring a twisted design and knot made from the same recycled polyester as the other accessories, and aligning perfectly with the collection’s commitment to sustainability – without compromising on style.

Person holding several dog leads from HAY in different colours
Courtesy of HAY
Colourful dog rope toy from HAY on a colourful purple and blue dog bed
Courtesy of HAY
HAY Dogs LeadHAY Dogs Rope Toy

HAY Dogs dares to stand out with its curated colour palette, inviting pet parents and their canine companions to express themselves in a more vibrant way. As Werner aptly puts it, “Dog accessories are something you use every day... so why shouldn’t they be nice to look at?”

HAY dog accessories are available from 15 February 2024, prices start from £13, hay.dk 

